Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Fashion Week Fight May Have Been Over A Collaboration With Rapper Future

Cardi B made headlines during New York Fashion Week when she threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj at a party and started yelling at the “Anaconda” rapper. However, while the internet went crazy with theories about why the fight started in the first place, it seems like there may be a very clear answer.

In Cardi B’s “Drip,” a feature spot was allocated for Migos. According to new reports, the single originally was supposed to feature rapper Future as the guest artist. But Future reportedly dropped out.

Why?

Well, if you believe the new rumors, it’s because Nicki Minaj told him that he could either take himself off the song or no longer have the opportunity to tour with Nicki. The rumored ultimatum may have caused Cardi B’s Fashion Week outburst. Page Six reports that Jason Lee (of Hollywood Unlocked) has intel that claims Nicki Minaj prohibited Future from keeping his collaboration with Cardi B.

While Cardi B, Future, and Nicki Minaj have not commented on these rumors, there does seem to be a lot of evidence that supports the alleged ultimatum. For one, Future is indeed going on tour with Nicki Minaj. The NICKIHNDRXX tour, which has been postponed until 2019, is Future’s big chance to co-headline with Nicki Minaj. Minaj is one of the biggest names in the contemporary music industry.

Others are saying that the fight was caused by alleged claims that Nicki Minaj made about Cardi B and her new baby.

A Twitter post circulating on the internet claims it contains the dropped Future verse from “Drip.” Fans were quick to comment, both in support of and in denial of the rumor. A lot of Twitter users were quick to joke about the quality of the recording saying that “migos did better.”

While fans fight over whether Future would’ve been better — or worse — than Migos, it seems that the internet may be missing the point. The Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud is fascinating in its own right. Cardi B is reportedly “on schedule and unfazed” as she continued to make appearances in Milan for Fashion Week, TMZ reports.

The rapper actually attended the Dolce & Gabbana show and watched her sister walk down the runway for the Philipp Plein show. Nicki Minaj, who was also in Milan at the same time, also seemed to be carefree — despite blasting Cardi B on Queen Radio earlier in the month. Rolling Stone reported that Minaj thought the whole ordeal was “so mortifying and so humiliating.”

The pair didn’t run into each other, and there was no drama in Italy. Followers of the feud are now looking towards Paris Fashion Week, where both iconic artists are scheduled to appear.