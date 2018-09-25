Michael Avenatti Takes His Twitter Page Private, Says Trump Trolls And Bots Forced The Move

The lawyer has alleged that he has a client ready to make explosive, new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti has become an incredibly vocal critic of President Donald Trump and he has been making a lot of waves this week about a client he says can add more fuel to the fire regarding Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Avenatti has even been floating the idea of running for president in 2020, but he just made an interesting move on Twitter that could change the trajectory of his popularity and fame.

Michael Avenatti’s Twitter page is now set to private, a change that he made Tuesday morning. The lawyer, who has represented Stormy Daniels and has thrown himself into the thick of things with the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh as well, has more than 784,000 followers on the social media site and he typically had been quite open with his tweets until now.

As the Hill Reporter notes, this isn’t the first time that Avenatti has taken his Twitter page private. Last May, the lawyer changed his privacy settings for less than a day and at that time, he indicated that it was because he was deluged with trolls and bots as he was working on releasing some explosive information.

At this point, it looks as if his reasoning for this lockdown is similar. Avenatti reportedly posted a tweet detailing that the Trump trolls and bots were hitting him in full force over the allegations he is making regarding Kavanaugh. He added that he’ll change the settings back to public again as soon as he is able to do so.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier, Avenatti has been quite active on his Twitter page this week making insinuations about explosive information he claims he has regarding Kavanaugh. He claims that he is representing another client who has information to share about Kavanaugh and Avenatti said he’ll be revealing more information within the next couple of days.

Heavy shares the screenshot of Avenatti’s tweet that came as he took his page private. While he blames Trump-related trolls and bots for forcing the privacy change, he told Heavy that he will not be intimidated. In fact, he says, these types of attacks just fuel him further.

Things are getting intense with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination and if Michael Avenatti truly does have a client with explosive allegations to add to the mix of things, this may become an impossible situation for President Trump and his allies to manage. Is Avenatti’s Twitter page going private part of his strategy to shake things up and will it work as he intends?

People are anxious to see what, if anything, Michael Avenatti and his client have to share regarding Brett Kavanaugh this week. Those who keep an eye on Avenatti will be curious to see when he changes his Twitter page back to be public and whether there are any notable changes in what he’s posted in the past, or whether he opens it up again as he prepares to share new, explosive allegations.