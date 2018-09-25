Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, And The Big Three Get Huge Salary Jump For ‘This Is Us’ Stars Season 3

The five main stars of the NBC drama scored a massive pay raise.

This Is Us is showing its stars the money. The five main cast members of the hit NBC drama just got a massive pay raise ahead of the show’s third season. This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson), Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) will earn a salary of $250,000 per episode, including their signing bonuses, sources told the Hollywood Reporter. The stars of the Emmy-winning drama will now earn $4.5 million for season 3’s 18 episodes.

The five This Is Us stars did not start out at the same pay rate when they booked the time-jumping drama three years ago. Leading man Milo Ventimiglia was at the top of the range at $115,000 per episode, while his TV daughter Chrissy Metz earned $40,000. Metz has gone on the record as saying that she was broke when she booked her breakthrough role on the show.

Metz previously told Glamour that just before she landed the co-starring role as Kate on This Is Us that she was ready to give up on a career as an actress. The This Is Us star revealed that at one point, she was living on ramen noodles purchased at the dollar store — and that she only had 81 cents in her bank account.

It has not been revealed if This Is Us’ other two main adult stars, Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) and Chris Sullivan (Toby), also renegotiated their deals or what all of the younger versions of the Pearson kids are currently earning. Teen stars Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, and Niles Fitch play the 17-year-old versions of Kevin, Kate, and Randall — while Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, and Lonnie Chavis play the 10-year-old trio.

Last fall, TMZ reported that Hancsicsak scored herself a hefty raise for her role as Young Kate. The celebrity gossip site got a look at the child star’s minors contract for her first-ever TV role, which reportedly started out at $8,210 per episode for the first season. For season 2, the young actress was bumped up to $12,500 per episode. Hancsicsak was reportedly set to get $500 more per episode for Season 3 of This Is Us.

In addition to her hefty paycheck, the 11-year-old’s on-set perks include a first-class dressing room with a TV/DVD player, sofa, bathroom, and microwave. She is also entitled to her own phone, and a parking space for whoever drives her to the This Is Us set, according to The Blast.

This Is Us season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 on NBC.