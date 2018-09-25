Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Silly Side, Cleavage In New Instagram Photos

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to show off her fun and flirty side. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some new photos of herself being silly in front of the cameras.

Khloe Kardashian posted three new photos of herself wearing an all-denim look to Instagram on Tuesday. In the pictures, the reality star is seen wearing jeans and a denim tube top that shows off a ton of cleavage.

Khloe wears her shorter blonde hair half up, and dons her signature huge hoop earrings in the photos. She also sports a bracelet on her wrist and a ring on her finger. The snapshots show Kardashian sticking her tongue out, smiling, and winking at the camera. Another shot of the new mom shows her pulling up her skintight denim top.

Khloe posted similar photos from the same photo shoot on Monday, and it seems that she liked those pictures so much that she wanted to post more like them. Kardashian didn’t caption the silly snapshots, but she posted two emojis along with the photos. The first emoji was a face with its tongue sticking out, and the other looks the same, only it is also winking, the same expressions that the reality star is doing in the photos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian also posted a message about happiness to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“You will be exactly as happy as you decide to be. (the pink champagne and pink balloons help too),” the reality star captioned the photo, in which she is wearing an all-pink outfit, including a crop top that showed off her toned abs, and a mini skirt that showcased her long, tan legs.

The message was posted as Kardashian gears up to move back to Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is already back in Ohio with his team, and Khloe and their daughter, True, are set to join them.

On Tuesday, Khloe’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Instagram story to share a couple of videos of herself and Khloe acting silly. Kourt captioned one of the clips, “I miss you already,” seemingly hinting that Khloe has either already left to return to Cleveland or will be making the trip back east very soon.

However, Khloe Kardashian will be back in L.A. frequently to conduct business as well as visit her famous family, especially when Tristan Thompson is on the road for away games.