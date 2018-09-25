LA Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Starting, Lonzo Ball Coming Off The Bench, Per ‘Fansided’

Big-time changes are happening with the Lakers, and one veteran is stepping up over the youngster.

It is no big secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to look very different for the upcoming season, with LeBron James being the primary reason for that. Of course, there are some others who have joined the team during the offseason — and one of them is long-time veteran guard Rajon Rondo. A huge force off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, rumor has it that he will be starting this year for the Lakers — and that means that Lonzo Ball will be coming in off the bench.

Rondo is at a point in his career where he just wants to win with any team that he is playing for. In the last few years, Rondo has made it a point to provide for, and to help, any team that he has been on. This approach has usually worked well, with him being a solid sixth man coming off of the bench.

According to Fansided, though, the Lakers have different plans for him this season. It has long been said by the Lakers management that the only confirmed starter for this season is LeBron James, but it appears as if James is likely going to be joined by another veteran in Rondo.

If that does end up being the case, coming off of the bench will be Lonzo Ball at guard — and it could change the dynamic of his entire game.

Harry How / Getty Images

Suspicions have grown in recent days surrounding the idea that Rondo was signed to be the primary back-up to Lonzo Ball, but Dave McMenamin of ESPN is stating differently. He said that Lakers coach Luke Walton even confirmed to him that Rondo will be the starter.

“Luke Walton told me today that Rajon Rondo will be the Lakers’ starting point guard to start the year. Lonzo told me he was just cleared today for full-contact practice, but Walton had already said that won’t include scrimmaging.”

Lonzo Ball is coming off of a knee injury this summer, and he still needs some time to get back to full speed. As reported by the LA Times, Ball had a number of issues with his left knee and had arthroscopic surgery on it back in mid-June.

In today’s NBA world, it really isn’t a huge deal if you’re the starter or coming into the game off of the bench. Lonzo Ball is still going to contribute a lot to this Los Angeles Lakers team even if Rajon Rondo begins the season as the starter. Things could always change — and Ball may move into the starting spot at some point during the season — but for now, he won’t be on the floor with LeBron James and others to kick games off.