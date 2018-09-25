Serena Williams Strips Naked And Sings Line From ‘I Touch Myself’ In Breast Cancer Video

The singer of the hit song died from breast cancer in 2014 but she wanted to remind women to examine their breasts.

Tennis star Serena Williams stripped naked and sang a line from the 1991 hit song I Touch Myself by Divinyls to help raise awareness of breast cancer. The lead singer of Divinyls, Chrissy Amphlett, died from breast cancer in 2014. She wanted the song to be a reminder for women to examine their breasts regularly.

The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project and comes just in time for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the project’s site, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Yet early detection gives you a much better chance of beating it. Become more in touch with your beasts and health. Know how your breasts look, know how they feel. Because no one knows your body like you do. And if something’s changed, see your doctor.”

The video is nine seconds long and was released on Sunday. It shows the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion naked while singing the line from the song, “I love myself, I want you to love me.” According to CNBC, a longer version of the ad will be released on September 30.

Williams teamed up with the project, which was launched in partnership with bra maker Berlei in 2014 after the singer of the Divinyls passed away from breast cancer. Berlei created a limited-edition snakeskin print bra to be sold in Amphlett’s memory and 100 percent of the profits will go to the Breast Cancer Network Australia. The bra has been designed with the silkiest skin-like cloth and is lined with the words “I Touch Myself” to remind wearers to examine their breasts every day. Another bra, the Chrissy Post-surgery Bra, has been designed to help women who have had breast cancer surgery.

Williams is also a brand ambassador for Berlei. In 2006, she wore one of the company’s bras during the Australian Open. She even appeared in ads for Berlei talking about her pregnancy and encouraged people to have faith in themselves.

Serena Williams sings a line from the hit song ‘I Touch Myself’ in a new ad campaign for breast cancer awareness. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

This project follows a Nike campaign that showed a 9-year-old Williams being encouraged on the court by her father who said to play “like you’re at the US Open.” She is also featured in Nike’s controversial Dream Crazy ad campaign, which was narrated by football star Colin Kaepernick. Despite the controversy, Nike’s sales surged after the ad was released and their stock went up over 30 percent.

Williams’ product endorsements have made her one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. According to Forbes, she made $18 million last year.