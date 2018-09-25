Thomas Ravenel Fired! Bravo Confirms ‘Southern Charm’ Star Has Been Fired After His Arrest

Thomas Ravenel is done!

Thomas Ravenel has been fired by Bravo TV after starring on their hit reality series, Southern Charm, for five seasons.

Just hours after Ravenel was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina — and charged with assault and battery — Bravo TV has officially confirmed that he will not be invited to appear on the series’ upcoming sixth season. The network first shared the news with People magazine on Tuesday, September 25.

According to the report, Ravenel has been speaking of a potential exit from the series for weeks and even suggested at one point last month that he had decided to cut ties with the network because they were fictionalizing his story. He also slammed Bravo TV for taking advantage of him, and suggested that he had informed them that he would not be coming back to Southern Charm for Season 6.

While it was initially unclear what Ravenel had been arrested for, specifically, People told readers that his arrest is connected to the allegations made by his former nanny, Dawn, who accused him of sexual assault in May of this year. As the outlet explained, Dawn previously alleged Ravenel had “corralled” her into a bedroom before dropping his pants and ripping off her clothes.

Dawn’s claim came on the heels of allegations made by another woman. This second accuser was allegedly assaulted by Ravenel after meeting the former politician on Tinder in 2015.

Following the allegations against him, Ravenel released a statement through his lawyer.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Richard P. Terbrusch said in a statement. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Thomas Ravenel has been making headlines recently for his on-and-off relationship with Ashley Jacobs, who appeared alongside him on Southern Charm Season 5.

Just two weeks ago, Jacobs spoke to People magazine about the possibility of returning to the Bravo TV series for a story of redemption.

“They haven’t asked me and they haven’t said no to me. Someone had told me people who aren’t under full time cast members, they wait until the last minute, so maybe that’s it? They don’t owe that to me, of course,” she said at the time.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance,” she added.