Emily Ratajkowski Reveals A Peek Of Shoulder While Sporting Brown Coat In Paris

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her killer body, stunning selfies, and impeccable fashion sense. However, the model showed that her beauty is natural and unpracticed in her most recent post on Instagram. In the picture, Emily wears only a plush brown coat as she flashes her signature doe-eyed pout to the camera. Her hair effortlessly cascades down her back and chest. Gold earrings complete the warm-toned fantasy. A bit of skin shows itself as Emily allows the coat to slide over one of her shoulders.

While there is some debate in the comments as to whether the model is wearing a robe — or some sort of coat — the look is still effortlessly gorgeous in classic Ratajkowski fashion.

The model is basically glowing as the sun hits her from behind. The golden beauty is known as her signature warm-toned look. With dark hair, bushy brows, and beautiful brown eyes, Emily’s look screams Parisian sunshine. It seems that her followers agree, as the photo has already attracted over 400,000 likes in just two hours. Comments include multiple heart-eyes emojis and praises for the model’s beauty.

Emily captioned the photo “Hey Paris,” and in case any of her 19.7 million followers don’t believe her — the Eiffel Tower can clearly be seen in the distance behind her. It looks like a beautiful autumn day in Paris as Ratajkowski visits a local park, which is still clad in a summery green.

There’s no doubt that Ratajkowski is in the city of love for Paris Fashion Week, which coincidentally starts today. The model just finished up storming the runways at fashion week in Milan — so while she has yet to confirm any bookings, there’s no doubt she’ll be making more appearances, either as a model or as a guest.

The latest fashion success that Emily can lay claim to is walking in the iconic Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The model was an Italian dream in a short, powder blue lace-up dress. A red rose finished off the look as it framed Emily’s gorgeous face.

Fans are eager in their anticipation to see what other looks the model turns out while in Paris. Her Italian fashion week wardrobe was an absolute dream. The model favored one-tone sets over complicated looks — and the simplicity of her style spoke volumes about Emily’s alluring charm and personality.

A personal favorite of many fans was an outfit that featured a long blue blazer with matching shorts. While the plunging neckline was an obvious point of conversation, most of the audience on social media seemed to be focused on the sensational snake-skin boots that Ratajkowski was wearing. The boots paired with the suit only further enhanced Emily’s aesthetic.