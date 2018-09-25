Nicki Minaj Keeps Promise Of $25K Gift For Geoffrey Owens, Which He Donates To Charity

While it took just a little bit longer than some expected, rapper Nicki Minaj lived up to her promise to give former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens $25 thousand. While things have been looking bright for Owens since he re-emerged into the spotlight ha happily took the gift, passing it along to a charity, according to reports from TMZ.

Back in early September, Minaj took to her “Queen Radio” show in the days after Owens was job-shamed for working at Trader Joe’s a made a promise that she would hand him a check for $25 thousand. In recent days, Minaj’s team got in contact with Owens and made sure that he received the promised check.

Owen’s appreciated Minaj’s act of kindness and chose to pay it forward by donating it to a cause that is important to himself and his career as an actor.

Speaking to TMZ, Owens revealed what he had planned for the money, saying, “I would like to give this donation of $25,000 to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman who lived his last many years and died at the Actors’ Home, (funded and run by the Actor’s Fund). I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Hyman was the actor who played Bill Cosby’s father, ‘Russell’, on The Cosby Show.

Minaj was happy to hear that her gift to Owens was going to such a good cause, telling TMZ,“I’m happy to be a part of a great cause. I wish Geoffrey much success and want him to know how loved he is. Rest in Peace to Earle Hyman.”

Owen’s life has been a whirlwind since the photo of himself went viral. He was originally devastated by going viral in such a manner, but things changed quickly, telling Good Morning America, “I was really devastated, but the period of devastation was so short. My wife and I started to read these responses from literally all over the world. Fortunately, the shame part didn’t last very long.”

The actor has been flooded with support, as well as the opportunities for acting roles. The biggest role that Owens has picked up so far is a 10-episode-run on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

“I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week!” said Perry in a tweet directed at Owens. “Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.

Based on reports from TMZ, Owens has accepted the role and is currently involved in filming.