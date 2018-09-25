Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Toned Tummy In Black Crop Top

Sofia Richie isn’t afraid to show some skin. The model was spotted out running errands in Malibu on Monday and she had her killer abs on display.

According to a Sept. 25 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed grocery shopping at Ralph’s this week with a gal pal. Her boyfriend, Scott Disick, was nowhere in sight. Sofia, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, looked casual and trendy during the outing.

Richie donned an all-black ensemble. She rocked a black crop top that showcased her killer curves and her toned abs. The model also sported a pair of high-waisted black sweats during her day out in Malibu.

She added to her outfit by lacing up a pair of bright white sneakers and wearing large hoop earrings. She also wrote two bracelets on her left wrist, a dainty chain around her neck, and a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete the look.

Sofia’s hair was worn in her usual style, slicked back into a tight bun at the base of her head. However, her once brown locks are now golden as she recently changed her hair color to blonde for the fall season. She also wore a black cross-body back slung over her chest and shoulder.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has had a bit of drama when it comes to dating Scott Disick. During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott was seen fighting with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, due to the fact that he had introduced their children to Sofia without her knowledge.

However, things are seemingly different now. Sources tell People Magazine that Kourtney and her famous family all really like Sofia now and believe that she has been a very good influence on Scott.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” a source revealed of Disick and Richie’s relationship.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly likes the fact that Sofia Richie is there to help Scott Disick with their kids when they are in his care.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the insider added