Melania Trump Looks Chic In All-Black Ensemble During New York Trip

Melania rocked a chic style while accompanying her husband to a U.N. debate today.

FLOTUS Melanie Trump looked especially chic in an all-black ensemble as she watched her husband, Donald, address the 73rd United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly today in New York City. Melania had her slender, toned arms on full display as she donned an all-black sleeveless dress with matching pointy pumps. This particular choice in style is one the first lady frequently sports, Footwear News reports.

Melania’s ensemble featured a high and detailed collar with buttons running down the middle. The dress also featured matching detailed and buttoned pockets on either side of her chest. Spotlighting her trim waist, her dress was pulled together with a thin black belt. The bottom half of Trump’s chic outfit featured detailed buttons like the sleeveless dress coat Meghan Markle wore to the Mandela exhibit earlier this year that was featured in a piece by Express.

The first lady’s gorgeous caramel colored locks were styled in her usual signature look, with loose and natural curls parted down the center.

While it is unclear by the photos of Melania what brand of black pumps she wore, Footwear News speculates they are likely to be either Manolo Blahnik or Christian Louboutin as they have been her two preferred labels of choice during her time as FLOTUS.

Debby Wong / Shutterstock

According to a look back at Trump’s fashion choices by The Courier, a solid, single colored outfit is a pretty popular outfit for Melania. At her husband’s pre-inaugural “Make America Great Again!” celebration, Trump wore a very similar all-black buttoned outfit.

On June 26 of last year, the FLOTUS changed things up from her typical solid, single color style and sported a bold yellow Pucci dress with a navy and white floral design seen in photographs as she walked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump see off Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he departs the White House. Win McNamee / Getty Images

First daughter Ivanka took a page out of Melania’s fashion book and donned a stylish two-layered grey check power suit, Express reports. The padded shoulders and gorgeous pearl drop earrings gave off the perfect combination of business casual and elegance. Ivanka’s stylish choice has attracted a lot of attention because Melania wore an almost identical grey suit to the U.N. last year.

As far as how the ensembles differed, Melania had her jacket unbuttoned while Ivanka kept things buttoned up. The FLOTUS also opted for pants while Ivanka donned a skirt instead. The younger and older female Trumps even styled their hair in similar manners with Melania’s signature caramel locks parted down the middle and Ivanka’s blonde locks parted off to the side.