Top 10 Hottest Pics Of ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess On Instagram

Sharna Burgess of 'Dancing with the Stars' knows how to set Instagram on fire with her selfies

Australian dance professional Sharna Burgess is back for another season of Dancing with the Stars, and this fall she’s partnering with radio host Bobby Bones. This is the DWTS star’s 12th season with the show — and she’s still on the hunt for her first win. Fans love everything about Sharna, but her fun attitude and gorgeous, fiery looks rank near the top of the list. Burgess is always sharing cute photos via her Instagram page, and over the years she has shared more than a few sizzling-hot shots.

Sharna Burgess was born in Australia and moved to London, England, when she turned 18. She snagged gigs with several dance shows abroad, and she joined Dancing with the Stars in Season 13 as a troupe member. Just a few rounds later, she got her first shot as a pro when she did Season 16 with Andy Dick.

Since first partnering with Andy, Sharna has gone on to place second three times on Dancing with the Stars. Those stellar outings included partners Nick Carter, James Hinchcliffe, and Josh Norman. She also achieved a respectable third place with partner Noah Galloway. Every season Burgess’ fans root for her to take home her first mirrorball trophy — and she always shows up ready to work hard and win it.

Burgess works hard to maintain her amazing physique, and she notes that it’s not about being skinny. Rather, Sharna says, it’s about being strong. The Dancing with the Stars pro previously opened up to Shape about how she has struggled with confidence and her body image, but now that she’s in her 30s, she’s become better able to dismiss criticism and negativity.

As the DWTS star notes in some of her amazing Instagram posts, “Strong is sexy, strong is healthy, and healthy is king.”

Burgess often shares candids from photo shoots she’s doing, and fans love her sense of style and composure. Sharna makes sexy look easy, but she clearly works hard behind the scenes to maintain her killer dancer’s body.

This Dancing with the Stars pro easily navigates between casual and glamorous — and it’s clear from her Instagram page that she loves to relax on the beach, spend time with close friends, and travel.

Not everybody can make non-profit work look sultry, but Sharna clearly has it all figured out.

Burgess’ amazing abs don’t come without putting in a lot of hard work, though. Sharna has talked in previous Instagram posts about how abs are built in the kitchen, something she credits former DWTS partner Noah Galloway with teaching her. While the Dancing with the Stars pro does eat healthily, she also works out intensely to keep that stunning figure.

It may be hard to believe while looking at Sharna’s social media posts, but she’s talked about having to make an effort to ignore body shamers and to believe in herself.

Burgess has done a lot of reflection in recent months, and she regularly shows gratitude for what she’s been able to achieve. While many fans follow her for her dancing, the DWTS pro has made an effort to push herself to explore other opportunities and avenues for growth as well.

Sharna told ET Online that she hopes to stick with Dancing with the Stars for a few more seasons, but that she is also looking ahead to other opportunities. She noted that she does want to have kids within a few years, though she is currently single.

Can Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones win Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars? This sizzling-hot, sexy Australian has shown that she is a supportive, creative partner with an amazing ability to choreograph and — so far — it looks like she’s having a great time with her new DWTS partner. Fans are anxious to see her win that mirrorball trophy, and are hopeful that this fall — it’ll be her turn.