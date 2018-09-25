Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In Black Bodysuit While Playing Tennis With Friends

Kourtney Kardashian took time off from her usual workout routine in order to get some exercise in with her friends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted having fun and getting fit as she and her gal pals played tennis together in L.A. on Monday.

According to a September 25th report by the Daily Mail, when Kourtney Kardashian plays tennis, she does it in style. The mother-of-three showed off her toned body during the outing on Monday by wearing a skintight black Adidas bodysuit.

The reality star was spotted wearing the form fitting outfit and toting a tennis racket. Kardashian completed her sporty look by donning a pair of bright white sneakers, a cross necklace, and some trendy sunglasses. She had her dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail, and looked tanned as she showed off her muscular arms and legs.

Kourtney was spotted carrying around her phone and some water during the outing, seemingly trying to stay hydrated while getting a workout in. She even documented the time spent with her friends by posting a photo from the day to her Instagram feed.

In the snapshot, Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting in a basket of tennis balls as her friends — Amanda Elise Lee, Sarah Howard, and Larsa Pippen — flank her. “Tennis, anyone?” she captioned the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s dating life has been making headlines over the past few weeks. Kardashian has been spotted out with model and Grown-ish star, Luka Sabbat. The pair have been fueling relationship rumors, but the hype may be for nothing.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney and Luka are “not dating,” and that they are simply just friends who have known each other for quite some time. However, since Kardashian’s split with her boyfriend of nearly two-years — Younes Bendjima — back in August, fans have been waiting to see who the reality star will date next.

“Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that. Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus. Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment. Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family,” an insider dished.

However, neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Luka Sabbat have spoken publicly about the dating rumors.

Fans can see more of Kourtney’s personal life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!