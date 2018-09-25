Trump Mocks Second Kavanaugh Accuser, Saying She ‘Has Nothing’ Because She Was Drunk

The president also suggested that the accusations against his Supreme Court nominee were a "con game being played by the Democrats."

President Donald Trump has vigorously defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, even as accusations of sexual assault came about late in his confirmation process, per previous reporting from Inquisitr. The president continued his offensive against his nominee’s accusers, suggesting that a second woman describing allegations against Kavanaugh during their college years isn’t a credible witness.

After his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, reporters asked Trump questions about the second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh and her drank in excess while at a party more than 30 years ago. At the time, both were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez said that Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and placed his exposed penis in her face, the New Yorker reported over the weekend.

Trump expressed disbelief at the accusations being made by the second Kavanaugh accuser, and said that her claims against the nominee were baseless.

“The second accuser has nothing. She admits that she was drunk,” the president told reporters, according to the Washington Post.

He continued to suggest that Ramirez’s accusations didn’t matter, at one point opting to mock her objections to Kavanaugh becoming a Supreme Court justice due to her claims of sexual assault.

“She said she was totally inebriated and she was all messed up and she doesn’t know it was him, but it might have been him? Oh gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.”

Trump mocks Kavanaugh's accuser as being "all messed up" the night of the alleged attack https://t.co/EX79qUl9kJ pic.twitter.com/q17MCKutUm — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) September 25, 2018

Trump added that he believed the accusations were a “con game being played by the Democrats,” according to reporting from Talking Points Memo.

Despite Trump’s rhetoric, Ramirez has said that she does remember certain parts of the incident very clearly, including that Kavanaugh was putting his pants back on after it happened, and that a separate student yelled down the hallway, “Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face.”

“It was his full name,” Ramirez said. “I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

Trump’s remarks are also contradictory to what Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this morning regarding the new allegations by Ramirez. Sanders suggested that Senators on the Judiciary Committee should be open to hearing her words as well as those of previous Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, who is set to testify before the committee later this week.

“Certainly we would be open to that, and that process could take place on Thursday,” Sanders said.