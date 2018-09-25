Harry Potter’s J.K. Rowling ‘Scared’ She’ll Die Before Finishing All Her Books

J.K. Rowling says she’s already got four more projects in the pipeline.

British author J.K. Rowling opened up Monday about her plans to produce at least four more books, but admitted that she was worried that they might take more than one lifetime to complete.

Speaking to the Today Show, Rowling said that she already knows “about the next four things I’m writing.”

“It’s all backed up in there,” she said.

“I’m scared I’ll die before I get it all out.”

Rowling also provided a few hints on her upcoming projects. She said that her next big project will be a work under her pen name “Robert Galbraith.” While she didn’t give any details on the project, Rowling has used that pen name in the past to write her Cormoran Strike series of crime stories. The fourth installment of Cormoran Strike was released last week, and Rowling has stated that she would eventually like to produce six more entries in the series.

Of course, the real question on the lips of the Today Show hosts concerned whether or not the British author was currently working on any new iterations of the Harry Potter series.

“I kind of am,” she responded coyly.

“I’m still in Wizard World: that’s why we’re here today.”

Rowling has been involved in working on the scripts for the Harry Potter spin-offs, Fantastic Beasts. The second entry into the series, The Crimes of Grindelwald, is set to hit theaters on November 16.

Set to take place in early 20th century Paris and London, the film will follow protagonist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he battles the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The final trailer for the upcoming film was released earlier today, as reported by Inquisitr.

However, Rowling fans hungry for more Harry Potter will have plenty more on their plate later this year. As reported by Inquisitr, publisher Insight Editions has announced three new Harry Potter books will be released by the end of the year. None of the upcoming books are written by Rowling herself, and the publisher has stated that the next entries will delve deeper into the Harry Potter universe.

Two of the upcoming releases will be pop-up books exploring the background of the wizard school Hogwarts, and the fantastic creatures of Rowling’s magical universe. The third book, Harry Potter: Imagining Hogwarts: A Beginner’s Guide to Moviemaking, will serve as an introduction to film making.

Rowling’s original Harry Potter book series remains one of the most financially successful literary works of the recent past. According to Fortune, 400 million copies of Harry Potter titles have been sold since the first book hit shelves in June, 1997. In total, the Harry Potter franchise is worth an estimated $25 billion.