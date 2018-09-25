Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Declares Bankruptcy

While Lindsay Lohan seems to have opened up a new chapter in her life in Greece, at home her mother Dina doesn’t seem to be coping as well as Lohan and has now applied for bankruptcy, according to reports from TMZ.

Dina spent her Tuesday in a federal bankruptcy court making her financial situation official, declaring that she has more than $1.5 million in debt that she is unable to pay. The majority of the money owed is to PennyMac Loan Services, which is looking for the $1.55 million it has loaned Dina.

Her debt also includes state taxes in two separate states, owing $4,651 in California and an even $9k in New York.

Dina’s home in Long Island is currently under foreclosure and is scheduled to be put up for auction on Tuesday, but the declaration of bankruptcy has changed things. Now that Dina has officially declared herself bankrupt, the foreclosure has been halted and now the Matriarch of the Lohan family has the opportunity to retain her home.

A sad time for Dina as it appears that her daughter Lindsay has moved on from what appeared to be a meltdown after her rise as a teen star and reinvented herself as something of an entrepreneur across the Atlantic Ocean.

The actress has launched the Lohan Beach Resort in Mykonos, Greece, and now has an opportunity to profit off of the party lifestyle that overshadowed her acting career when she was a rising starlet. The Greek resort will be the focus of the upcoming MTV reality show Lohan Beach Club, which is set to premiere in 2019, according to People.

“Lohan Beach Club (WT) offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” Nina L. Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, told People. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

The Lohan Bech Resort is the third Lohan business venture in Greece, as the actress has also opened the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece.

Lohan is also slated to appear in Life-Size 2, a sequel to the 200 original she co-starred in with Tyra Banks. Banks revealed the info during an interview with E! at the finale of America’s Got Talent, with the entertainment mogul revealing that she still keeps in contact with Lohan 18 years after meeting on the set of the original film.

“I talked on the phone with Lindsay a couple of months ago,” said Banks. “I am proud of her. She is actually creating this like club dynasty!”