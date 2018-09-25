Watch Inter Milan Vs. Fiorentina Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Mid-Week Serie A Match Online

Inter Milan face a tough test against third-place Serie A side Fiorentina as Inter tries to salvage its season in a mid-week showdown at the San Siro.

Inter Milan took a big step toward putting their faltering 2018/2019 Serie A season back on track with a late-goal 1-0 victory over Sampdoria on Saturday, as AFP covered. But, just three days later, they face an even tougher test when the Nerazzurri take on one of the surprise teams in the early stages of the Serie A campaign, Fiorentina, in a match that will live stream from the legendary San Siro.

The win was the second straight across competitions for Inter, after a dramatic UEFA Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week — a match also clinched, as Sky Sports reported, on another late decider. When Inter take to the pitch at the San Siro Tuesday, they will be looking to win their third game in just eight days.

In one bit of good news for Inter Milan, Head Coach Luciano Spalletti will be on the sidelines — despite being hit with a one-match ban for an excessive celebration when Marcelo Brozovic scored Inter’s winner on Saturday — according to Calcio Mercato.

“I turned towards the camera to shout ‘goal’ and the fourth official told me I had done it with too much force,” Spalletti said, as quoted by Agence France Press. “It was too important a goal, like a liberation, and they interpreted it as something with too much emotional reaction. I didn’t do anything wrong.” Spalletti appealed the ban and prevailed, but will still pay a fine for the celebration.

Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi (l) and Radja Nainggolan (r) are expected to play key roles against Fiorentina Tuesday. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting ninth-place Inter Milan against third-place Fiorentina, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, September 25. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, or noon Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Tuesday night.

Fiorentina, who placed eighth in Serie A in the previous campaign, now sit third with 10 points — notching wins over Spal, Udinese, and Chievo. Only a loss to Napoli mars the Gigliati’s record, according to Sky Sports.

The Florence-based club poses a special danger with their aggressive style of play, taking more shots on goal than all but three other top-flight clubs in Europe, according to Sempre Inter.

Watch Inter Milan Manager Luciano Spalletti discuss the Tuesday match against Fiorentina in the video below, courtesy of Inter Online.

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Italy Serie A mid-week game, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the recently inaugurated, online subscription sports network created by the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Gigliati showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Tuesday San Siro showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina, see LiveSoccerTV.com.