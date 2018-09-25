Trump’s Statement That U.S. Is ‘Stronger, Safer, & Richer’ Draws Laughter In Response At UN General Assembly

President Donald Trump drew laughter from the crowd of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly while taking about his accomplishments as president so far.

“In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. America’s–so true,” Mr. Trump said among laughter from the crowd.

“Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK,” Trump responded with a chuckle of his own, prompting the audience of world leaders, their aides, and the media to laugh loudly in response.

“In other words, the United States is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago,” the president continued. “We are standing up for America and for the American people. And we are also standing up for the world.”

The president’s tone during the speech was mixed, blasting Iran’s “corrupt leadership,” announcing new sanctions on Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government, and insisting “the United States will not be taken advantage of any longer,” while, on the other hand, praising North Korea’s denuclearization efforts and promising foreign aid funding to “friends.”

President Trump insisted with the U.N. that he emphasizes independence and cooperation over multinational organizations like the U.N.

The president assured listeners he would tell no other nation’s people how to live or work and, in return, asks other nations respect the United State’s sovereignty.

“I honor every nation to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions,” he said. “The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship.”

President Trump continued on the theme of sovereignty, telling world leaders his feelings on the “ideology of globalism.”

“We reject the ideology of globalism,” the president said.

Trump then turned his ire toward OPEC, an international group of 15 oil-exporting nations that includes the likes of Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela, stressing the importance of energy independence.

“OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don’t like it, nobody should like it,” Mr. Trump said. “We defend many of these nations for nothing and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices. Not good!”

President Trump also urged other nations not to rely on OPEC, specifically attacking Germany’s dependence on Russia.

President Trump also announced the U.S. would refuse to participate in any global migration compact, saying that nations should instead be encouraged to flourish within their own borders.

This speech is President Trump’s second address in front of U.N. leaders since taking office.