Nancy McKeon Charms ‘DWTS’ Judges With ‘Old School’ Quickstep

Nancy McKeon charmed the judges of Dancing With the Stars with an “old school” quickstep that even made the hyper-critical Len Goodman take notice.

The former Facts of Life star took to the ballroom floor — alongside pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy — and quickly found her footing with a dance routine that scored major points from Goodman, who normally frowns upon changing a classic dance for modern tastes.

Goodman called McKeon’s dance “a proper quickstep.”

“It was nothing fancy Nancy, it was just a good, solid performance,” commented Goodman, prompting two-time mirrorball winning Chmerkovskiy to nod his head in agreement.

Judge Bruno Tognoli loved McKeon’s “energy” and “all the effort she put into it.”

Carrie Ann Inaba remarked of the TV star’s performance, “You are a true storyteller. You hit every moment of that dance.”

Upon speaking to show host Tom Bergeron, McKeon was thrilled to have been successful in her first outing on the dance floor. She also praised her co-stars and their pros.

“These are just some of the most fantastic people I have ever met,” said McKeon after her dance.

“It’s a great audience, it’s great fun,” she concluded.

She also noted to Parade Magazine that she feels the cast and crew of DWTS is a “family” that she is proud to be a part of.

McKeon called the show an “immaculate machine,” where you are taken care of by people that are kind and generous and want you to feel comfortable when — as an actor who is dancing in public for the first time — you are out of your comfort zone.

McKeon admitted to having no formal dance training prior to joining Dancing with the Stars‘ 27th season.

The actress is the second star from the iconic 80s television show to take the ballroom floor in an attempt to win mirrorball glory. Her former co-star Kim Fields, who played Tootie, partnered with pro Sasha Farber for Season 22.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, McKeon decided to come back to public life based on one major criterion; she asked her family, children, Aurora, Harlow and husband Mark Andrus to vote on her television return.

“I think I would’ve said no because it’s terrifying, but they said, ‘No, we really think that you should do this and it will be something good for you.’ I was thinking about it, and it’s a challenge. It’s completely outside of anything that I have ever, ever even considered doing, and so, I guess we all have to terrify ourselves every now and again,” McKeon stated to Parade.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.