Ravenel was arrested this morning and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This morning former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, for assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has been under investigation for four months after the nanny for his children alleged that he raped her. Another woman alleged sexual assault after a Tinder date.

FitsNews broke the story that Ravenel was taken into custody early this morning and is being held awaiting arraignment at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A mugshot has been published that was taken at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear on which matter Ravenel is being held.

Live5 News is quoting jail records to confirm that Ravenel was booked at just after 10 a.m. this morning.

As fans of Southern Charm know, Ravenel has been under investigation after Nanny Dawn filed a police report and stated that while she worked for Ravenel, he physically assaulted her one night, ripping off her shirt and violating her with his hands. During the assault, Ravenel allegedly exposed himself, forcing his genitals into her face, says FitsNews.

Recently, the Charleston Police were able to download the contents of an old cell phone belonging to the alleged victim that is said to have texts and voicemails from Ravenel apologizing for the incident.

Prior to appearing on Southern Charm, Thomas Ravenel did 10 months in a federal prison for cocaine possession and distribution.

Sources close to Ravenel have reported that he is very concerned and is scared to go to state prison.

“He’s wiggin out. Talking all kinds of crazy. Alluding to the idea of suicidal-type thoughts.”

As the investigation into Nanny Dawn’s assault continued, a solicitor was assigned to the case to determine whether Ravenel should be arrested. Scarlett Wilson is the prosecutor assigned to the case and at this time, she’s not commenting.

The Inquisitr has also confirmed that there is a civil matter under investigation in reference to the alleged harassment and cyberstalking of Luzanne Otte, a woman Ravenel dated briefly in 2017.

Thomas Ravenel and the producers of Southern Charm were said to have mutually decided that it was best that the former state treasurer not return to the show for the upcoming season as there is extreme friction with the other cast members as the investigation continues.

Ravenel shares two children with cast member Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares joint custody. Season 6 of Southern Charm has not yet started shooting as contract negotiations are ongoing.