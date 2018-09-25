Bachelor Nation Steps Up For ‘Grocery Store Joe’ After Rough First Dance On ‘DWTS’ Premiere

Can Bachelor Nation save Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson after their rough premiere performance on 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Monday night, Bachelor in Paradise cutie “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and partner Jenna Johnson hit the dance floor for their first Dancing with the Stars performance of Season 27. Joe has made no secret of the fact that he knows he’s not a good dancer, and unfortunately, Joe and Jenna’s first performance was a bit rocky. As a result, they’re at the bottom of the leaderboard heading into Tuesday night’s episode and the first elimination. Can Bachelor Nation save the pair this week?

There was no shortage of love for Grocery Store Joe and Jenna across social media during Monday’s Dancing with the Stars premiere. Many of Amabile’s Bachelor in Paradise co-stars were encouraging followers to vote and were sharing the information on how to help the team stay in the competition.

Jason Tartick, one of Joe’s Bachelorette co-stars, took to Instagram to share a photo showing him with his buddy under the DWTS logo. He said he’d be voting for Joe, and he added some more hype for his buddy via his Instagram Stories as well.

Bibiana Julian tweeted in support of Joe and Jenna, as did Annaliese Puccini. Jordan Kimball, who has become a Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite after the drama that ensued post engagement with Jenna Cooper, also hyped up Joe and Jenna’s need for votes via his Instagram Stories.

Kimball also shared a video clip from this past summer of Bachelor in Paradise (which does have one NSFW swear word in it) via his Instagram page. Jordan wrote a little note to Joe in the caption, noting that he couldn’t wait to watch him “bust a move” on Dancing with the Stars. Jordan also said that Joe is a true friend with quality character.

Numerous others from Amabile’s Bachelorette experience shared some hype for the big DWTS premiere, too. Fans loved Clay Harbor while he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart, and he noted that he and new love Angela Amezcua would be cheering Grocery Store Joe on along with everybody else.

Naturally, Joe’s gal Kendall Long had plenty of praise for her beau after his performance. Bachelor in Paradise fans know that Joe and Kendall reunited after splitting during filming and they’ve been inseparable since he headed to Los Angeles to do DWTS. Long posted a cute picture with her guy on Instagram and said she was so happy he was working hard and doing it.

One couple will be eliminated Tuesday night and with the score that Jenna and Joe received, they definitely have reason to worry at least a bit. However, given the fan bases that both Amabile and Johnson bring into this season of DWTS, they may squeeze by and stay safe this time around.

Tune in to Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, September 25 to see how Grocery Store Joe and Jenna Johnson do with their next dance and see if they snagged enough votes to stay safe.