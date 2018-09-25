Khloe Kardashian Posts Message About Happiness As She Gears Up To Move To Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian is choosing to be happy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Tuesday to reveal a message about happiness as she prepares to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Khloe Kardahian’s latest Instagram post, the reality star is sending some inspiring words for her fans, and possibly for herself as she gears up for a big life change.

In the photo, Kardashian is sitting on a set of stairs with a champagne glass at her side, and pink balloons all around her.

She’s wearing a bright pink crop top with a matching mini skirt, large hoop earrings, and a pair of white sneakers. Khloe’s long, toned legs are on full display, and she is wearing her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

“You will be exactly as happy as you decide to be. (the pink champagne and pink balloons help too,” the reality star captioned the photograph.

The picture was seemingly taken at Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ makeup up line launch party last week, as Khloe and her famous family posted other photos and videos from the day.

However, Kardashian chose to share the photo, with the message about happiness as she readies herself to say goodbye to her friends, family, and hometown to return to Cleveland.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has already spoken out about Khloe’s big move back east. On Tuesday, Kourt took to her Instagram story to post a couple of videos of herself with Khloe as the two sisters were getting wild and acting silly. “I miss you already,” the captioned one of the clips.

In addition, Kim Kardahian is said to be heartbroken by the fact that Khloe is leaving L.A. yet again, as the two reportedly got very close over the summer.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve even been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

However, Khloe Kardashian won’t be gone from L.A. for long. The new mom will have to commute back and forth for business trips, and she’ll also return home to see her family whenever Tristan Thompson is on the road for away games.