‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Loses Control, Sonny Is Heartbroken

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that there will be some major confrontation in Salem this week and that fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will completely lose control of his temper and emotions after he finds out that the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), left Salem when she was blackmailed by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Eric’s fury will come out when he heads to see Brady and confronts him about what he did to drive Nicole out of Salem. Days of our Lives fans will finally see the brothers have it out over the issue, and Eric will be so furious that he will actually punch Brady in the face.

Eric and Brady’s confrontation has been a long time coming. They’ve been dancing around their issues for months, and although they had recently made peace and were thought to have resolved their issues, that will no longer be the case. Eric is mad, and he wants Brady to feel his wrath.

In addition, he wants to find Nicole and tell her that she doesn’t have to stay away from Salem any longer. She can come home now, and she and Eric can be together and raise her daughter, Holly.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will question Will Horton (Chandler Massey) about the state of their relationship. Since Will got his memory back, he has remembered the love he shared with his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Will was set to break things off with Paul and run back into Sonny’s waiting arms until Paul took a terrible fall out of a window protecting others from Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Paul later found out that he was paralyzed and may never walk again.

Days of our Lives viewers know that Will doesn’t want to add to Paul’s burden and can’t figure out what he wants to do. Although he loves Sonny, he feels like he owes Paul the gift of time, love, and friendship during this difficult time in his life.

Meanwhile, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) will find her son Sonny heartbroken over the entire situation with Will and try to comfort him.

All the while, Sonny’s father Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Will’s father Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will work together in hopes of getting Bonnie Lockhart (also Judi Evans) to make a deal with him in order for Lucas to see his baby daughter.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.