Hannah Storm & Andrea Kremer Will Become The First Female Duo To Call An NFL Game

The pair will be delivering commentary of the game available on Amazon Prime Video's live streaming service for Thursday Night Football

History will be made later this week as two female sports commentators — Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm — are set to call the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams.

Kremer, from the NFL Network, and Storm, from ESPN, will become the first female-only duo to deliver the commentary to a mass audience in NFL history, according to reporting from the Washington Times.

The two commentators will be featured on a unique platform, not on a traditional television network. Kremer and Storm will be delivering the play-by-play on Amazon Prime Video’s live streaming service. Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video, expressed his excitement over the history-making event.

“NFL fans will hear history made this season — bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” he said, according to BusinessWire. “Our customers around the world love to stream football — we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”

The game itself will be viewable on Prime, but will also be shown on Fox during prime time on Thursday night. The Fox broadcast will not feature Kremer and Storm, but will instead have regular commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman doing the play-by-play.

Amazon will allow users to choose who they want to hear deliver the commentary. Viewers can pick between Kremer and Storm, Buck and Aikman, a commentary from a United Kingdom commentator, or a Spanish-speaking broadcast during the game.

Although they won’t be delivering the commentary for the largest network covering the game, the significance of the female-only commentary for the game is not lost on the women who will be sitting in the broadcast booth that evening.

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first female duo to call NFL games, and they will do it for Amazon Prime Video’s live streaming coverage of 11 Thursday Night Football games, starting this week when the Rams host the Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2018

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer, who has reported on 25 Super Bowls over her illustrious career, explained, according to reporting from NBC Sports. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

This event will not be a one-time deal, either — Storm and Kremer will be providing commentary for at least 11 other NFL games for Amazon Prime over the rest of the season.

The Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (3-0) on Thursday, September 27. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.