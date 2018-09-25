‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 26: Ridge Seeks Wyatt & Liam’s Support

Sides are chosen in the custody battle.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 25 reveal that Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) custody battle will tear families, lovers and colleagues apart as the various parties choose sides. According to Highlight Hollywood, Bill will speak to his sons before the hearing, and he will also try to guilt Liam (Scott Clifton) into taking his side in the case.

Nobody could have ever predicted that the custody battle would tear relationships apart. Katie feels that she and Bill should no longer share custody of Will (Finnegan George), and that she should protect him from his own father. She filed for sole custody at the urging of Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Bill was surprised that she would take things so far, especially since he believed that they had agreed that he would do better. Nevertheless. Katie went ahead with her plan, and Bill was forced to try and find someone to speak to her on his behalf. He found a willing go-between in Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who thought that Katie was doing the wrong thing.

Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that husband and wife will be pitted against each other. Ridge and Brooke are both keeping secrets from each other. Ridge is using his old friendship with Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) to force him to rule in Katie’s favor, while Brooke is meeting with Bill in secret in support of his case. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, also suggest that Brooke will be Bill’s secret witness later this week.

Bill will also speak to his sons, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam before the hearing. He knows that he hasn’t been a stellar dad, but will try to reason with them. He will fill them in about the case and why he is fighting Katie so hard in the custody battle.

The brothers already know that they will be on opposing sides when the case goes to court, as B&B fans saw that they had already discussed the merits of the suit. Bill will try to guilt Liam into taking his side as well, but it doesn’t seem likely that Liam will turn on Katie.

Liam and Wyatt are grown men and know how it impacted them to grow up without their father, yet they also have experienced the brunt of Bill’s anger as adults. It remains to be seen whether Bill can get through to them. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.