WWE News: Liv Morgan Suffers Possible Concussion After Being Knocked Out By Brie Bella On ‘Raw’

Things turned a bit too real last night on "Monday Night Raw."

Last night on Monday Night Raw, there was a situation in a match that had the Riott Squad facing off against the Bella Twins and Natalya which has brought about a lot of controversy. During the match, Brie Bella delivered a series of kicks which ended up legitimately knocking out Liv Morgan. There was also another incident later in the match with Ruby Riott, and it has brought about a lot of concern for the safety of some of the female WWE superstars.

First of all, there was the moment during the match with Liv Morgan which led to her being brought backstage and being checked out by trainers. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Morgan was being treated for a possible concussion after being knocked out in the ring which was brought about by Brie Bella’s kicks to her face.

As Brie was delivering the Yes Kicks, which she learned from husband Daniel Bryan, three landed on Liv’s body. The final two connected directly with Liv’s face which caused her to crumble face-forward to the mat before coming back around and trying to continue the match.

It was a rather scary situation for those in the ring and anyone watching at home as it was obvious that something bad had happened.

Oops. Brie Bella just legitimately kicked Liv Morgan in the face#RAW pic.twitter.com/XWH0Zxv7Ab — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) September 25, 2018

Morgan attempted to keep going in the match but was soon pulled out of the ring by partner Sara Logan. Before being checked out more by ringside doctors and being taken backstage, Morgan tried going back in the ring again, but she couldn’t do much and needed medical attention.

That wasn’t the only botch in the match, though, as another happened with Brie Bella, but this one included Ruby Riott. At one point, Logan tried to slingshot Bella which led to her elbowing Riott directly in the face. As you can see in the tweet below, Riott didn’t take it very well.

The other Brie Bella botch from that (disaster) match#RAW pic.twitter.com/kxox9V77sx — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) September 25, 2018

WWE did not hide the fact that Liv Morgan suffered an injury during the match on Monday Night Raw and acknowledged it on their official website. They focused on Brie Bella’s tweet which addressed the situation from heir match and the injury to Liv.

Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ❤️ -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 25, 2018

The Riott Squad is set to face off against the Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey in less than two weeks at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. For now, though, WWE is going to keep a close eye on Liv Morgan’s health status and make sure she is even in any condition to perform in the ring.

WWE

For years, many fans and wrestling “experts” have had issues with the level of in-ring work of the Bella Twins, especially Brie, in the ring. A couple of weeks ago, there were some suicide dives during a match which ended very badly and luckily avoided serious injury to anyone. The situation with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are just the latest problems, but everyone in WWE knows that nothing was intentional and are only hoping the best for the Riott Squad member.