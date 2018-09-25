Mark Judge, Alleged Witness To Brett Kavanaugh Sex Assault, Has Skipped Town — But ‘Washington Post’ Found Him

Mark Judge, a right-wing blogger and author who was allegedly the other man in the room during the Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault, suddenly disappeared.

Mark Judge, who according to sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump’s Superme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, was the other high school boy in the room as Kavanaugh attacked then-15-year-old Christine Blasey (now Blasey Ford), as Inquisitr noted, issued a statement shortly after the allegation surfaced claiming he had “no memory” of the incident — and then the suburban-Washington D.C.-based right-wing pundit and author disappeared.

“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” Judge said in his lone public statement to date, according to USA Today.”Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Judge, the author of the 1997 memoir Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk which details his experiences as a high school alcoholic, then vanished from his Maryland home. But according to a report published Monday by The Washington Post, a reporter tracked him down and found Judge “holed up in the house of a longtime friend in Bethany Beach, nearly three hours away.”

When Judge asked the reporter “How’d you find me?” the reporter gestured to a car in the home’s driveway that “contained piles of clothing, a collection of Superman comics and a package addressed to Judge at the Potomac home where he lived three years ago.”

I mean, having the only witness skip town seems normal and not at all suspicious. Amiright? https://t.co/SfK03LLp6c — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 25, 2018

Judge said in his statement last week that he would not testify to the Senate about the Kavanaugh allegation, despite being the lone named witness to the incident, but his book Wasted contains numerous accounts of have drinking and other excessive behavior by himself and his high school friends, including one friend named in the book as “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” who Judge describes as once being so drunk that he passed out and “puked in someone’s car,” according to an account by CNN.

As his high school yearbook quotation, The Daily Beast reported, Judge cited a line attributed to playwright Noel Coward, “Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs.”

And as recently as 2014, Judge placed a Craigslist ad, according to MediaIte, seeking “a woman with God-given sex appeal and curves” for a video shoot that Judge said was sponsored by The Daily Caller, a conservative news site founded by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

The shoot was to take place in a hotel room according to Judge’s ad, and would depict “a bikini model reading conservative pamphlets.”

A lawyer for Judge, Barbara “Biz” VanGelder, told The Post that Judge had gone it hiding on her instructions because “he is a recovering alcoholic and is under unbelievable stress.”