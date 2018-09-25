Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of ‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson On Instagram

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson shows that she's the whole package with her sexy, strong Instagram posts

Witney Carson has become a top-notch pro on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and she’s back this fall for Season 27. This DWTS pro has been a dancer for almost her entire life and it certainly shows in her fit physique. The dancer shares a lot of photos via her Instagram page and she has more than a few sizzlers.

Carson grew up in Utah and married high school sweetheart Carson McAllister in a Mormon ceremony on New Year’s Day in 2016. Many of Witney’s fans remember her from her days competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2012 where she was the second runner-up on the women’s side. From there, Witney joined the Dancing with the Stars troupe and she scored her first pro partner in DWTS Season 16.

This Dancing with the Stars pro has had a wide range of celebrity partners in her 10 seasons and this fall she’s partnered with Zombies star Milo Manheim. Carson won the mirror-ball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro and she landed in third place last fall with Frankie Muniz.

This DWTS dancer shares a wide variety of photos on Instagram, from show-related pictures to home life to sexy shots. Witney is clearly comfortable in her own skin and she has plenty of sizzling-hot social media posts to prove it.

For example, when you can combine Taco Bell and a mermaid tail and still look sexy, you know you’ve reached a point where you are confident and laugh at yourself a bit.

Carson definitely has a solid sense of humor. Fans got a chuckle when in a recent Instagram post she added a caption noting that the photo was “just your normal, good for nothin, beach bikini photo.”

The Dancing with the Stars professional can go glam and serious when she needs to for a photo shoot, but she makes it clear that she loves casual and comfortable looks too.

This DWTS has embraced having the opportunity to travel, and she’s shown that she can stay close to home and still find amazing places to vacation.

Witney also shows that one doesn’t have to go with an ultra-revealing swimsuit choice to still look sizzling hot.

This Dancing with the Stars stunner also knows that the setting and accessories you include can make as much, or more, of a statement than what you actually choose to wear.

Of course, choosing an unbelievable and exotic location for your sexy Instagram posts doesn’t hurt.

Witney may joke about eating too many Christmas cookies, but her fans certainly see nothing wrong with her approach to staying fit and healthy.

The Dancing with the Stars pro told Women’s Health Mag that she’s tried both the keto diet and eating a vegan diet, but neither worked very well for her. Instead, she aims to keep things balanced and reasonable when it comes to her daily eating style.

Can Witney Carson win Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Milo Manheim? The two got off to a great start with the premiere and fans are already loving their partnership. Witney has really blossomed over the past few years she’s been on DWTS and viewers love her fun personality, strength, and confidence.