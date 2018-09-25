Michael Avenatti Delivers Stark Warning To Trump & Kavanaugh: ‘Be Very, Very Careful’ Of Your Next Step

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the American public will soon see that he's not just talking the talk.

Michael Avenatti has all our attention.

Avenatti, who first came to limelight as the lawyer of adult star Stormy Daniels during her lawsuit against Trump, has since become one of the most fierce critics of the president and his aides. The celebrity lawyer has even toyed with the idea of a possible presidential run, and as the Trump presidency thunders on bending all kind of rules, he now claims to have evidence showing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh involved in “targeting” girls for “gang rapes” with his friends, according to People.

Kavanaugh has already been accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford when they were in high school, with Ford set to appear for an open testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. A second accuser who was Kavanaugh’s classmate in Yale, Deborah Ramirez, has accused the Supreme Court nominee of thrusting his penis in her face while they were both drunk at a party during their freshman year. Kavanaugh’s Yale roommate has said that he was “capable” of sexual misconduct and got “aggressive and belligerent” after drinking, according to the Huffington Post.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo of CNN, Avenatti reminded everyone that a third accuser of Kavanaugh will come forward within the next 48 hours. While not getting into the details, he said that the woman is “both” a victim and witness of Kavanaugh’s who “had a number of security clearances issued by the federal government over a number of years.”

He warned Trump and Kavanaugh to be “very, very careful” about their next course of action.

“So let this be a warning to Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and other surrogates on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Be very, very careful if you launch some smear campaign against my client because you will ultimately be shown to be a fraud.”

Brett Kavanaugh has denied all allegations, saying they are part of a “smear” campaign to tarnish the “good name” he has built through years of public service, and on Monday, he told Fox News viewers that he was a virgin through high school.

“I think the American people are smarter than this,” Avenatti said, calling Kavanaugh’s claims “absolutely unbelievable.”

“I don’t believe that America is going to believe what Brett Kavanaugh just stated on Fox News.”

Avenatti first leveled the allegations against Kavanaugh on Sunday when he tweeted an image of the letter he had sent to the chief counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which he claimed to have the evidence showing Kavanaugh’s alleged “targeting” of girls for “gang rapes” using “alcohol/drugs.”

It is unlikely Avenatti would make such accusations against a sitting federal judge who is in the process of being appointed a lifelong seat on the highest court of the land unless he has the evidence to back up his claims. Avenatti would be risking his career and would likely find himself at the wrong end of a multimillion-dollar libel suit if he doesn’t have the evidence he claims he does.

But it’s unlikely we will have to wait long to find out.