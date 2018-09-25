Michelle Pfeiffer Loves The Fact That She Got To Play A Superhero At The Age Of 60 In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’

'I loved that in this phase in my life I'm playing a superhero.'

Michelle Pfeiffer is still reveling in the fact that she got to play the role of such an iconic superhero at 60-years-old.

As fans know, Pfeiffer recently starred in the hit film Ant-Man and the Wasp, where she played Janet van Dyne, who is a pretty iconic superhero in her own right. The movie has already hit theaters and is scheduled to be released on DVD on October 2. And luckily for fans, the DVD and Blu-ray versions of the movie contain a ton of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, including one with Michelle Pfeiffer herself.

According to People, the actress is still on a high after getting to star in the Marvel film.

“I loved that in this phase in my life I’m playing a superhero. The message that it sends to women of all ages that we are still kicking a**,” she said in an interview on the DVD.

“I loved that she is such a seminal character in the Marvel comic book world. And that is one of the founding members of the Avengers. I would have a lot of conversations with [director] Peyton [Reed] that Janet was a warrior and she is a very important and brilliant scientist unto herself, which was exciting to me.”

And Pfeiffer’s co-star, Evangeline Lilly, was also happy to have her on board in the film. In another clip from the DVD special, the actress explains that she always wanted Michelle Pfeiffer to play her mother in the film.

“I told Marvel four years ago, ‘If you ever bring a Janet Van Dyne into one of these films — please make it Michelle Pfeiffer. I really want Michelle Pfeiffer to play my mom,'” the 39-year-old dished.

The actress then went on to gush over how lucky she was to have such iconic actors in Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas playing the roles of her parents. She also called Pfeiffer the “most beautiful woman to ever walk the planet Earth.”

And if the movie theater release of the Marvel series is any indication of how the DVD release of the film will do, then it’s safe to say that it will be a hit. As the Inquisitr shared a few months ago, Ant-Man and the Wasp raked in an impressive $83.7 million in the first weekend at the box office. The movie even surpassed other films like Thor ($65.7 million), Captain America: The First Avenger ($65 million), Ant-Man ($57.2 million), and The Incredible Hulk ($55.4 million).

You can purchase your own copy of Ant-Man and the Wasp in stores on October 2.