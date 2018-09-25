Meghan McCain Honors Late Father On One Month Anniversary Of His Death

The View co-host Meghan McCain honored her late father John McCain with a touching Instagram post on the one-month anniversary of the Arizona Senator’s death.

McCain posted a photo that is familiar to her fans.

It was a shot that Senator McCain gifted The View host with during an appearance on the ABC show in honor of Meghan’s most recent birthday.

It was a photo of father and daughter seated with their backs to the camera, looking out over a gorgeous vista in Arizona.

Said Meghan McCain of the photo, “We hiked in Sedona [Arizona] and it was really special. We made it to the top of the mountain and,” she paused then continued to tell her father, “I love you so much.”

Show moderator Whoopi Goldberg, a longtime friend of the senator’s commented that McCain was “wearing a do-rag” in the photo, prompting laughter from the panel.

“It’s a sun-protective hat,” said McCain of her father’s strange headwear. “And we make so much fun of it.”

McCain’s latest post was of that same photo on Instagram with the caption, “1 month tomorrow. I love you.”

Her supporters quickly commented on how much the talk show host and political commentator has their support and reminding her to “stay strong.”

The tribute comes just a few days after Meghan posted another memory of her father on the social media site. “Old screenshot from one of our Sunday calls I found on my phone,” Meghan wrote.

She added a quote from author C.S. Lewis that read: “The death of a beloved is an amputation.”

At McCain’s funeral on Sept. 1, Meghan delivered a eulogy that was packed with emotion at the memorial service for her father at Washington’s National Cathedral. As the most publicly active of McCain’s children, Meghan became a spokesperson for the McCain family in her father’s later days and since his death.

McCain, who passed away after a battle with aggressive brain cancer, advised his daughter to “show them how tough you are,” as she delivered her eulogy.

Her impassioned speech to honor her late father painted not only a portrait of a loving and devoted father but a dedicated statesman; a man who loved his country and found a way to cross party lines for the betterment of the country he devoted over 50 years of service to.

Meghan McCain continues to remain on leave from the ABC series. She has not yet returned to the series since John McCain’s death in August of this year.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.