Demi Rose’s 10 Hottest Instagram Photos

Demi Rose is building quite a following thanks to her social media presence. The British model is Instagram-famous for her bikini photos, which have helped attract 7.6 million fans to the popular social media platform.

The 23-year-old model has expressed a desire to pursue a career in acting, the Daily Mail has reported, and added that she might be moving to Los Angeles soon to achieve that dream.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she said, as per the Daily Mail.

See what the buzz is all about by checking out these 10 sizzling posts by the rising social media star.

Demi gave her millions of fans something to talk about with this post. Wearing a black thong bikini, the model hopped on an ATV for this shot, which was liked more than 351,000 times.

In this snap, Demi rocked a plunging black one-piece swimsuit by I Saw It First, which accentuated her enviable curves. The shot garnered nearly half a million likes.

Looking sexy yet studious, Demi wowed in this shot wearing a barely-there bikini that left her perky behind on full display. To complete her pool look, the model wore her hair in two side French braids that gave the snap a more romantic feel.

Earlier in the summer, Demi shared this snap from her luxurious Greek vacation. Wearing a tiny bikini, the model lay on a sumptuous bed as she enjoys a boat ride.

The Greek islands weren’t the only islands the model visited this summer. In this snap, Demi can be seen rocking this skimpy bikini on the island of Ibiza, Spain.

In this July post, Demi goes topless as she lightly covers herself with a flowy beach dress for a magical shot in sunny Mexico.

In lieu of a bikini, Demi wore a sexy halter top that reveals curvaceous figure as she enjoyed her Ibiza vacation along with her adorable “sidekick” Teddy.

Proving that she can rock any color and style, Demi gave her fans quite a treat this week as she posed in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

The starlet rocked a leopard print one-piece swimsuit in Ibiza as she poses sensuality on a bed. To complete her sultry look, Demi wore earthy-colored makeup and wet hair.

For bikini to lingerie, the model can rock underwear and just as well as she does swimwear. In this stunning post, Demi is wearing undergarment by NICCE, which she paired with an oversized button-down shirt that she left open at the front, leaving her torso on full display.