NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Reveals Main Reason Behind His Decision To Sign With LeBron’s Agent

Is Anthony Davis planning to change teams after officially signing with Klutch Sports?

In the past months, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that Anthony Davis may consider demanding a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. The speculations heated up when Davis decided to part ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher and hired Rich Paul of the Klutch Sports Group to become his new representative.

With the controversial move, fans can’t help themselves but speculate that Anthony Davis could be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James. As we all know, James is one of the biggest clients of the Klutch Sports Group, and as of now, the Lakers are in dire need of another superstar in order to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title next season.

In the recent media day help by the Pelicans, Anthony Davis decided to break his silence regarding the rumors about his potential departure from New Orleans. The 25-year-old power forward revealed that he signed with Klutch Sports, believing that they could help him become “the most dominant player in the league.”

“It was for who I am right now in my career and what I’m trying to do,” Davis said, via NOLA.com. “I thought the change was necessary. That’s all it was. Just trying to be the most dominant player in the league. I think making that change to Klutch will help me do so.”

Anthony Davis signs with LeBron James' agent and plans to meet with Pelicans officials soonhttps://t.co/yYgPCAMm4b pic.twitter.com/5YcX5NPgVA — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) September 24, 2018

Rich Paul said that Davis’ decision to change agents doesn’t necessarily mean that he also wants a change in scenery. Despite the controversial move, Davis made it clear that his main goal remains the same, and that is to help the Pelicans win an NBA championship title.

“I’m here and I’m focused on winning with this squad right here and having a good squad,” Davis said. “Just want to go out there and play my hardest.”

It’s easy to understand why Anthony Davis remains optimistic about his future in New Orleans. Despite losing DeMarcus Cousins in a season-ending injury last season, the Pelicans managed to earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference. They swept the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round before being eliminated by the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in the semis.

However, the competition in the Western Conference is expected to get tougher in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season, especially now that LeBron James is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Should the Pelicans suffer a disappointing season, it is highly likely that Davis’ name will surface once again in numerous rumors before the February NBA trade deadline.