Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Fun Secret Weekend Getaway To Amsterdam

Their destination was a place that is special to them both -- Soho House.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, like so many of the royals, lead such busy lives that finding private time has to be quite a chore. As newlyweds, downtime is especially important, and it seems that the couple managed to get away over the weekend to Amsterdam. The duke and duchess were treated to all kinds of fun experiences away from the public eye, something that was sure to be a nice change.

Meghan and Harry attended a celebration of the launch of a new location for Soho House in Amsterdam, according to the Evening Standard. A building located on the Singel Canal and once used for shipping was refurbished in an art deco style to house the new location. The building includes 79 bedrooms, a rooftop pool, a restaurant, a spa, and yoga studios. Also in attendance at the celebration were English actors Douglas Booth and Eddie Redmayne as well as a woman connected to Prince Harry before he met Markle — Jenna Coleman, who is most well-known to Americans for her role as Queen Victoria in Masterpiece Theater‘s Victoria. The three-day weekend included many other celebrities who were treated to “eating, drinking, napping, dancing, boats, and bikes.”

Meghan and Harry passed on a Friday night tour of the red-light district but are believed to have taken part in several other festivities. The royal couple and other guests were treated to a boat tour down Amsterdam’s canals Saturday followed by a dinner feast at the Italian restaurant Cecconi’s to celebrate the 55th birthday of Soho’s founder Nick Jones. The menu included treats like lobster spaghetti and tiramisu. Sunday festivities included brunch and some pampering at the spa.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take secret trip to Amsterdam for three-day party https://t.co/bomEpLgjKp pic.twitter.com/8DA4u12goF — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) September 25, 2018

Soho House holds a special place in the hearts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they met on a blind date for dinner at the London location of the exclusive members-only club. It’s rumored that Markle had her bachelorette party at the club’s rural retreat in the Cotswolds in south-central England, and the couple is said to have had a date at the Toronto Soho House in 2016 for Halloween when Markle was still part of the Suits cast.

Some have wondered whether Meghan and Harry were invited to the wedding of Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs that Kate Middleton and Prince William attended over the weekend. It’s not known whether they were on the guest list, but Cosmopolitan reports that given the fact that Soho House director Markus Anderson and Markle have been close friends for some time and the attachment the Meghan and Harry have to Soho House, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they chose the weekend in Amsterdam over the wedding.