Suspect Detained In Death Of U.S. Diplomat In Madagascar

There has been an arrest in the case of the mysterious death of a United States diplomat in Madagascar during the weekend, revealed the U.S. State Department to Fox News. The diplomat was found dead inside of his home.

TheU.S. foreign service officer, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was found in the designated residence for U.S. diplomats in Antananarivo, the capital city of the island nation that sits off the coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

In a statement released by the U.S. State Department, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a U.S. Foreign Service Officer was found dead in their residence. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the U.S. Embassy Antananarivo community.”

Nauert went on to tell Reuters that the United States and local authorities were working together to unearth all of the information surrounding the diplomat’s death. “Diplomatic Security is collaborating with local Malagasy authorities on a joint investigation and a suspect is currently in custody,” said Nauert.

The local police chief Herilalatiana Andrianarisaona has revealed to Agence France-Press that the male suspect was captured after he was “caught trying to jump the perimeter fence fleeing from the house.”

While details are scarce about what exactly went on the night of the diplomat’s death, Andrianarisaona did say that “after receiving a call from neighbors and private security guards, the gendarmerie night patrol found an American diplomat dead at his home.”

They soon captured the unnamed suspect fleeing from the home. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they immediately pronounced the diplomat dead.

Madagascar has a reputation as one of the world’s poorest countries despite a wealth of natural reserves. While the island nation has plenty of nickel, cobalt, gold, uranium and other minerals, it also has to deal with a high crime rate and political instability.

The murder of the diplomat is just the latest in a string of grisly murders that have become more and more common as Madagascar’s November elections approach. Current president Hery Rajaonarimampianina resigned on September 8 and immediately declared his intention to run for re-election, according to reports from The East African. His chief opponent is likely to be former President Marc Ravalomanana, who was removed from his leadership position in 2009 and forced to flee to South Africa. The man who succeeded Ravalomanana, Andry Rajoelina, will also be running for a return to the presidency.