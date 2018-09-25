Kourtney Kardashian Says She Misses Khloe Kardashian Already As She Moves Back To Cleveland

Kourtney Kardashian is already dreading her sister Khloe Kardashian’s move back to Cleveland, Ohio. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to reveal that she already misses her younger sister.

According to a Sept. 25 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is sad to see Khloe Kardashian go back to Cleveland, where she will be living with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the majority of the year during the NBA season.

On Tuesday, Kourtney posted some funny videos of herself and Khloe goofing around. “I miss you already,” she captioned one of the clips.

As many fans already know, Khloe lived in Cleveland with her basketball playing boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for many months last year and earlier this year as well. Kardashian, who was pregnant for the duration of the NBA regular season last year, also gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in Ohio.

Although Khloe hasn’t confirmed her move back to Cleveland with any social media posts, it seems that the reality star is ready to head back east to Tristan’s lakeside home, where she and True will join him as he gets ready for yet another season with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian won’t be the only member of the family who will be missing Khloe like crazy. Kim Kardashian is said to be devastated by her sister’s move.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve ever been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” an insider dished.

“Kim says she fully supports Khloe’s decision to stand by Tristan and follow him to Cleveland, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to change Khloe’s mind. Kim worries that Khloe will be lonely in Cleveland without her family. Plus, Kim thinks it’s so important for True to grow up around her cousins. But more than anything she just really wants her sister close,” the source added.

However, Khloe Kardashian won’t be leaving L.A. forever. The reality star will commute back and forth from California to Ohio for business and will come home with baby True to visit her famous family whenever Tristan Thompson is on the road for away games.

