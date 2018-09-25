‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ Final Trailer Released

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters around the globe in the middle of November this year, and right on time, the final trailer for the highly anticipated Harry Potter spinoff has dropped.

The Fantastic Beasts Twitter account was the first to break the news, sharing the clip along with a prelude by the actors from the franchise themselves.

The second installment of the trilogy will again follow British wizard Newt Scamander – played by Eddie Redmayne – as he battles against the evils of the world, although this time he knows it’s Gellert Grindelwald – played by Johnny Depp – who he is trying to thwart. Unlike the first movie, which took place on the streets of New York City (a first for the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling), this story will take place in London and Paris in the late 1920s.

Newt will again be joined by the lovely Tina – played by Katherine Waterston – and her sister Queenie – played by Alison Sudol. Dan Fogler will also be reprising his role of Jacob Kowalski in the new film. Adding to the cast, Harry Potter fans will for the first time get to see a young Albus Dumbledore as Jude Law tries to fill the enormous shoes of the legacy left behind by the Hogwarts Headmaster.

Speaking about the storyline for the new film, Redmayne has shared the escalation of Grindelwald’s fanaticism with ComicBook.com.

“What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”

The trailer shows the typically relaxed Dumbledore despite the chaos unfolding, giving Newt a key to a safe-house in Paris should things go terribly wrong because it “would be good to have a place to go, you know, for a cup of tea.”

Newt also understandably questions why Dumbledore is sending him to hunt Grindelwald down when the world wholeheartedly agrees that Dumbledore is the greatest wizard of his time. To that, Dumbledore has a puzzling response, which wizarding world creator J.K. Rowling has promised will be answered in the films.

'I cannot move against Grindelwald.' He has a reason. Be patient… https://t.co/bVPzjfpKXM — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

The trailer also features a major tie to the more recent years in the wizarding world and the more recent villain of Lord Voldemort.

Actors are thrilled to be bringing the second film to theaters soon, and fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting a new adventure in the world they have all come to know and love so well.

Ezra Miller, who returns as Credence Barebone for the second film, also recently shared his thoughts on the franchise, per Pottermore.

“When we made the first one – I thought I’d reached a life pinnacle. I was like – that’s it. I’ve peaked. And then this movie came along, and I feel like the number of connections between this and Harry Potter – it multiplies.”

“It’s kind of extraordinary when you have a relationship with a set and a place and you find yourself in it and it has a history – a personal relationship with your youth.” Law echoed. “And you know, what was wonderful for me, was the children there in the castle playing some of the students in the class. They were calmer than me, actually. But it was just the excitement, the adrenaline – for these children stepping into the actual classroom, dressed in their Hogwarts robes…”