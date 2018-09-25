Bill Cosby Could Face 10 Years In Prison For Drugging & Molesting Woman, Attorney Argues He Is Not A Danger

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Monday began the sentencing process for Bill Cosby, 81, who has been accused of drugging and molesting multiple women. USA TODAY reporters were present in Monday’s court proceedings and offered highlights from the first day of Cosby’s trial. Prosecutors sought the harshest punishment for the alleged perpetrator, a total of five to 10 years of prison time, claiming that the man is a “danger to society.” Cosby’s defense team argued that the comedian is too old to present any further danger and that a prison sentence would be harmful to his frail, old body.

“Mr. Cosby is not dangerous. Eighty-one-year-old blind men are not self-sufficient – they’re only dangerous to themselves,” argued Cosby’s attorney Joseph Green.

“What they’re asking for is a ‘get out of jail free’ card. To say that he couldn’t do this again to anybody? That runs in the face of what you have seen here and who this is,” rebutted District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Meanwhile, Cosby’s main alleged sexual assault victim, Andrea Constand, and her family spoke to the court about the harm they have suffered as a result of his actions. Other victims, such as Janice Dickinson and Lili Bernard spoke to the court as well. Cosby reportedly watched the proceedings without showing emotion, however, USA TODAY says he did scowl and smile at some accusations that were revealed in testimony.

#MontcoPa Judge O’Neill just took a break to review evidence & testimony and will return with a ruling as to whether Bill #Cosby meets legal criteria to be classified a sexually violent predator. — Carl Hessler Jr. (@MontcoCourtNews) September 25, 2018

The subject of Day 2 of the hearing, on Tuesday, is for Judge Steven O’Neill to determine whether or not Cosby should be considered a “sexually violent predator,” says USA TODAY in another report. If Cosby is labeled with this status, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, which includes registering with the police department and receiving counseling treatment. Judge O’Neill is expected to make a decision on the actor’s fate at some point on Tuesday.

Still, Cosby has relentless supporters. Outside the courthouse, USA TODAY reports a mixture of protestors both for and against the accused. One of Cosby’s fans, Mariann Tokarchik, told reporters that the elderly man should receive house arrest at a maximum.

“I see they’re trying to give him prison time. It’s not fair to Bill, but what can you do? That’s the justice system,” said Tokarchik.

Another supporter weighed in on hopeful leniency as well.

“I think they should let him go and put him on house arrest, or just set him free and let him go. They’re going over what happened in 2004. Here it is, 2018. … Why can’t they just let the past go and let the man be at peace? The man’s old,” said 61-year-old Tony Abery.

I find it interesting that while Bill Cosby is being sentenced for 30 year old sexual allegations the Senate is saying "we can't destroy a man's life over 30 year old allegations." Smh! — Hart Ramsey (@hartramsey) September 24, 2018

Cosby’s hearing coincides with the questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the alleged sexual assault of multiple women years ago. The event sparked a social media movement, #BelieveSurvivors, which encouraged people across the country to protest Monday.