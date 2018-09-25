‘Renate Alumnus’: Kavanaugh Friend Signs Letter Supporting Him, Then Learns He Falsely Boasted Of Sex With Her

Renate Schroeder Dolphin was one of 65 women who signed a letter of support for Brett Kavanaugh, then she learned what he'd said about her in his high school yearbook.

Just hours after sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh surfaced last week, Senate Republicans product a letter supporting Kavanaugh signed by 65 women who knew him in high school, as Associated Press reported. But on Monday, one of those 65 women, Renate Schroeder Dolphin, learned for the first time that Kavanaugh — and more than a dozen of his Georgetown Prep classmates — made a crude sexual boast about her in the page of their high school yearbook.

Kavanaugh’s 1983 yearbook entry, and at least 13 other entries in that high school yearbook, contains the phrase “Renate Alumnus,” which according to The New York Times which first investigated the background of the odd phrase for a Monday report, is a sexual reference to Schroeder who was a student at “a nearby Catholic girls school.”

According to the Times report, “say the mentions of Renate were part of the football players’ unsubstantiated boasting about their conquests.” The phrase “Renate Alumni” appears below a yearbook photo of nine Gergetown Prep football players including Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, who according to allegations by Palo Alto University Professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, as USA Today recounted, was Kavanaugh’s accomplice who was in a room with Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford as the future Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her.

Schroeder Dolphin signed the letter released by Senate Republicans saying that Kavanaugh “has behaved honorably and treated women with respect.” But she told The Times that she learned of the crude references to her in Kavanaugh’s yearbook just “a few days ago.”

“I don’t know what ‘Renate Alumnus’ actually means,” she said in a statement, according to CNN. “I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way.”

Lawyers for Kavanaugh issued their own statement on Monday, claiming that Kavanaugh was “friends” with Schroeder in high school and that the pair “attended one high school event together and shared a brief kiss good night following that event.”

But Schroeder Dolphin denied that she ever kissed Kavanaugh, saying in a statement to The Times, “I think Brett must have me confused with someone else.”

Another former student who attended Georgetown Prep with Kavanaugh and Judge, Sean Hagan, told the paper that the yearbook “Renate Alumnus” mention was not the only time Kavanaugh and his friends made objectionable claims about Schroeder Dolphin.

“They were very disrespectful, at least verbally, with Renate,” Hagan told The Times. “I can’t express how disgusted I am with them, then and now.”