Pete Davidson Says He Got Death Threats For Being With Ariana Grande, Reveals How They Met

'Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'

Pete Davidson revealed Monday that he gets death threats from people upset that the rough-around-the-edges Staten Island man is in a relationship with glamorous pop star Ariana Grande.

As Yahoo News reports, the Saturday Night Live comedian stopped by Howard Stern’s show on Monday to dish about a variety of topics, and of course, one topic of conversation had to be his surprising relationship with the “Break Free” singer.

And as it turns out, Pete says that a lot of people aren’t 100 percent on board with their relationship. Specifically, some internet users have taken to social media to express their “concerns” about the glamorous and sexy Ariana being with the schlubby and juvenile comedian.

“I got a death threat. Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she’s so hot. You know how insane that is? It’s like, ‘Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'”

So turned off is Pete by all of the negative attention that he says he doesn’t even know the passwords to his social media accounts, so rarely does he look at them (although it should be noted that it’s not uncommon for celebrities to have people manage their social media accounts for them).

Pete Davidson Says He’s Been Receiving Death Threats Ever Since He And Ariana Grande Started Dating: “Someone Wanted To Shoot Me In The Face Because She’s So Hot” https://t.co/wsW5z3ZS3W pic.twitter.com/rcb65IoahP — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 25, 2018

Pete also went into a little more detail about how he and Ariana met.

Though the two had met briefly on the set of Saturday Night Live when Ariana was a guest, they didn’t immediately hit it off. Ariana had even invited Pete to her apartment to “hang out,” but Pete thought she was just showing him pity and passed.

It took the intervention of Ariana’s agent, Scooter Braun, to set the two up.

“Scooter told me she has somewhat [interest] in me.”

They finally met for something approaching a real date on May 7, when they met after the Met Gala. Ariana was all done up in a designer outfit, with hair and makeup professionally done. Pete was in sweats and a T-shirt. Still, the chemistry was there, and Pete worked up the courage to make the first move.

It was awkward.

“I literally was like, ‘Hi, can I kiss you please?’ Any time we’re intimate I’m always apologizing and saying thank you. ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much.'”

Pete also waxed philosophical about his and Ariana’s whirlwind romance.