Kailyn Lowry Gushes Over Isaac’s New Stepmom After Jo Rivera Marries Vee Torres In New Jersey Wedding

Kailyn Lowry isn't bitter.

Kailyn Lowry attended Jo Rivera and Vee Torres’ wedding in New Jersey on Sunday, September 23, but that didn’t stop her fans and followers on Twitter from accusing her of being bitter about the couple’s romance.

Following a slew of allegations, the Teen Mom 2 star fought back against rumors, claiming she’s nothing but thrilled and happy to see her ex-boyfriend take the next step with his longtime love.

“Y’all really want me to still be bitter about Jo & Vee,” she wrote on Twitter on September 23.

According to Lowry, she and Rivera have come a long way since welcoming their young son and when it comes to her thoughts on Torres, who shares a young daughter with Rivera, she had nothing but good things to say.

“We’ve come a long way since we were 18. I couldn’t ask for a better stepmom for isaac. Literally cried tears of happiness for them last night. That’s fam,” she gushed.

Jo Rivera and Vee Torres began dating one another shortly after his split from Kailyn Lowry and in April 2016, after welcoming daughter Vivi, they got engaged. The couple also moved to Delaware, where Rivera could be closer to Lowry and spend more time with the son they share.

In May of this year, as they prepared to wed, Jo Rivera and Vee Torres confirmed on Twitter that they would not be filming their wedding for Teen Mom 2, nor would they be featured on any further seasons of the MTV reality show. However, in August, a report confirmed otherwise.

“They renegotiated both of their contracts,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “The producers had to reassure Jo that there would be no more violence on the show or around his kids. He was very upset after [the Reunion] and the producers spoke at length with him to try to make it right.”

Although rumors earlier this summer suggested that Rivera’s young son, Isaac, would not be seen on Teen Mom 2 Season 9, or any other seasons of the series, he has reportedly changed his mind about the topic after speaking to his producers about the show’s past violence.

“Isaac has been filming, both with Kail and with Jo,” the source said. “He will continue to be on the show, at least for now.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Jo Rivera, and their families, tune in to Teen Mom 2 when it returns to MTV for Season 9 later this year or early next year.