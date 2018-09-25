‘DWTS’ Spoilers: Mirrorball Winner Returning For ‘Vegas Week’

A former Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner will be returning to the series for the first of the season’s special episodes, Vegas Week, where the show will highlight famous performers and shows of the landmark destination’s past and present.

Donny Osmond, who scored a mirrorball during Season 9 alongside Kym Herjavec, will take to the stage once again to honor his Vegas history.

Osmond announced the news on Twitter.

He stated, “The secret is out… next week I’m returning to @DancingABC to perform for #VegasWeek! Tune in next Tuesday (10/2) at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork! Any guesses as to what I’ll be singing?”

Fans weighed in on what the legendary entertainer would be doing on the series.

“Yeah!!! I will be glued to my TV. I am sure whatever you sing will be great, but I hope it’s ‘Soldier of Love’! Since it’s Vegas Week though, it will probably be ‘Viva Las Vegas’!” said a thrilled fan of the singer on Twitter.

Yeah!!! I will be glued to my TV. I am sure whatever you sing will be great, but I hope it's Soldier of Love! ???? Since it's Vegas Week though, it will probably be Viva Las Vegas! ???? — Cathy Nelson (@cathynel) September 25, 2018

Another fan remarked, “Hoping to hear ‘Sweet and Innocent’ from back in the day. I played that 45 until it was worn out! You rock!”

Hoping to hear Sweet and Innocent from back in the day. I played that 45 until it was worn out! You rock! — Vanessa Julia Lutz (@AngelaMcCourt55) September 25, 2018

Osmond has performed in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Flamingo for the past 10 years alongside sister Marie Osmond in a show that has won rave reviews and is a favorite for those visiting the area.

Osmond was crowned a Dancing with the Stars champ after a series of stellar performances, beating out underdog Kelly Osbourne and Mya.

“If you saw the work that went into this season,” Osmond told People Magazine after the win.

He added that performing on the competition dance series had been “an emotional roller coaster” for him. “[My partner] Kym [Johnson] is so amazing. Of all the things I’ve done in my career, this is right up there.”

One of the most memorable moments of Osmond’s win as a DWTS champ was when his name was announced, he quickly went over to hug his wife Debbie before celebrating with the cast.

“That was so special for me to have Kym on my right and Debbie on my left. What a night,” he said. “I was so shocked when Kelly was eliminated. I couldn’t believe it.”

In September of this year, Donny and Marie locked down a contract with The Flamingo to continue their Vegas show for an 11th year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the brother-sister singing duo was originally signed to appear for a limited engagement at the then-Flamingo Showroom in September 2009.

Tickets are on sale throughout 2019, beginning in February and ending in November.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.