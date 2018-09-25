Ted Cruz & Wife Heidi Heckled By Anti-Kavanaugh Protestors At Washington D.C. Restaurant

Last night, demonstrators swarmed Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi in a D.C. restaurant as they ate their meal, causing them to get up and leave the establishment, reports the Daily Mail. The demonstrators repeatedly shouted “We believe survivors,” referencing the sexual misconduct accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The protesters supposedly approached the Senator and his wife in Fiola, an Italian restaurant located close to the U.S. Capitol. They questioned the Senator about his stance on the issue and if he believed the women who had made the accusations.

One woman said, “I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh, but do you believe survivors, sir? We believe survivors!,” while another protester shouted, “Vote no on Kavanaugh! Cancel Kavanaugh for women’s rights.”

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter user Smash Racism DC’s account, detailing the protester’s comments that forced Cruz and Heidi to abandon their dinner. The video was captioned, “BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting ‘We Believe Survivors!.’ Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome!,” followed by the hashtag #CancelKavanugh.

The post earned over 20,000 likes and 7,000 comments.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Kavanaugh has now been officially accused of sexual misconduct by three women that date back to his high school and college days. He appeared on Fox News on Monday in response to the accusations, stating “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, not in high school, not ever. I’ve always treated women with dignity and respect.”

He added, “I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter” and “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process.”

Two of the women who have made the accusations have identified themselves while the third has yet to do so. The first accusation came from university professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged that Kavanaugh and another boy shut her in a room and tried to take off her clothes while they were at a high school party. The second accusation, from 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez, alleged that Kavanaugh exposed his genitals and pushed them into her face while at a party during their time at Yale University.

President Donald Trump has commented on the calls for Kavanaugh to withdraw, tweeting “The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before!”

A spokesperson for the Time’s Up movement recently commented that “[Kavanaugh’s] confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come,” writes the Daily Mail.