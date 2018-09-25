Gina Kirschenheiter And Husband Matthew Are Sleeping Together After Her Divorce Filing, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Gina Kirschenheiter really getting a divorce?

Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce in April but in the months since, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has been staying close to her estranged husband Matthew. In fact, according to a September 24 report from Radar Online, Gina and Matt are still having sex.

Months after calling it quits on her marriage to husband Matthew, Gina has been sharing photos of the two of them with their family and apparently, when it comes to their relationship, their romance is very much intact.

“They are taking co-parenting to a whole new level and it is working for them,” a friend of the reality star explained to Radar Online. “Gina and Matt are super amicable. They are still sleeping together from time to time and she even says this on an upcoming episode of the show.”

Just last week, as her marriage was seen crumbling during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Gina posted a happy photo of herself, Matthew, and their three kids – Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 4, and Luca, 3 – and announced they adopted a family pet.

“Sunday’s are fun days and family days but also scrub the toilet days in the Kirschenheiter household,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from Matthew on April 2 after seven years of marriage. At the time, she cited “irreconcilable differences.”

A couple of months before Gina Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband Matthew adopted a dog together for their family, they were seen enjoying a day out at a beach in Southern California with their kids.

Although it certainly looks like there is at least a chance that Gina and Matthew will ultimately get back together, if they haven’t already, Gina seemed to be confident in her decision to split when she spoke to People magazine about her and Matthew’s breakup earlier this month.

“It’s a huge, huge decision — one of the biggest ever — and I was 23 years old?” Gina said of her decision to get married to Matthew at a young age. “I wasn’t ready to make a decision about who I was going to spend the rest of my life with at 23. We made it work because we made it work. But I’m a completely different person than I was then.”

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter and her family, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.