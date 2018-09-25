Former ‘Playboy’ Model Holly Madison Has Filed For Divorce From Husband Pasquale Rotella, Reports ‘ET’

The couple was married four years and has two children together.

Former Playboy model Holly Madison and her husband of four years, 44-year-old Pasquale Rotella, filed for divorce a few weeks ago, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The entertainment outlet reported that an inside source explained to them that there is no one particular reason for their split. There was no drama that led to their decision to go their separate ways. Madison and Rotella simply found themselves growing apart. Evidence of this may lie in the fact that Madison hasn’t shared any photos on Instagram that include Rotella since November, and he hasn’t shared one with her since January.

Rotella is the founder of a promotion company called Insomniac Events. They are most well known as the promotion company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, an annual electronic dance music festival. He and 38-year-old Madison fell in love in 2011 and have two children together. Their first was born in March 2013. They named her Rainbow Aurora. The couple wed in a Disneyland ceremony the following September and welcomed a son named Forest in August 2016. ET reports that the couple remains committed to maintaining a healthy family and keeping their children as their top priority.

Six months after having Forest, the former Girls Next Door star said she and Rotella were eager to have more children.

“We definitely want more kids. We’re going to wait a little bit, get used to this one, and then see what happens. I’m just going to see how many we have time for before I get too old, I guess.”

Madison lived in the Playboy Mansion from 2003 to 2008. She later described that experience as being nothing like the fairytale people imagine. Little Things reported that during a 2015 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she shared that the first night she went out with Hugh Hefner, she got very drunk and was offered Quaaludes as all of his girls were. She said they were “expected to sit home and behave” and had a curfew of 9 p.m. She described group sex that left her ashamed and a controlling Hefner that required his girls to ask permission to go anywhere without him, even to visit their families. Madison moved out of the mansion in 2008.

She and magician Criss Angel dated for about four months before she met Rotella in 2011 at the Las Vegas Electric Daisy Carnival. E! News reported that Madison described the beginning of their relationship as mostly online conversations. She soon fell in love and described him as “the total package” and her “Prince Charming.” Rotella proposed to Madison at the place they met — the Las Vegas Electric Daisy Carnival. The two were sitting at the top of a Ferris wheel when he popped the question and gave her a 40-carat ring with a cushion-cut yellow diamond center stone surrounded by pink and yellow flowers of diamonds.