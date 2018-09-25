Khloe Kardashian Admits That She Misses Being Pregnant Because It Gave Her An Excuse To Be ‘Antisocial’

Television personality Khloe Kardashian tweeted Monday that she misses being pregnant, reported People. She gave birth to her 5-month-old daughter True Thompson in April and is enjoying being a mom so far.

The 34-year-old socialite tweeted, “I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way.”

Her fans left encouraging comments, assuring Kardashian that she could still be antisocial if she wanted. One wrote, “The baby is the best excuse! Also a great excuse for leaving early,” and another echoed the sentiment, writing, “It’s your life, you can always be antisocial and go to bed early.”

Many fans related to the feeling of wanting to spend time alone without needing an excuse to do so. “You can still do that sis. no excuses needed. i do it all the time,” a Twitter user replied.

Kardashian has spent the last few months documenting her daughter’s life on Instagram. She has posted various photos of the baby as they go about their day-to-day lives and spend time with family and friends. Earlier this month, she posted an adorable photo of True sitting on a chair with her tongue sticking out. The baby is dressed in a black jumpsuit with a halter neck as she leans against the tropical-patterned chair.

I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 25, 2018

The caption read, “You are my sunshine! My only sunshine,” and the photo earned over 5 million likes and plenty of fan comments gushing over how cute True looked.

The Good American co-founder has received backlash over her parenting style and choices. Back in July, she attended the first annual “If Only” Texas hold ’em tournament benefiting City of Hope and had to leave baby True with her father for the night. Internet users criticized the new mom for leaving her daughter, prompting Kardashian to set the record straight.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

She was again mom shamed when she revealed that she had stopped breastfeeding True after three months because it wasn’t working well. In response to a fan comment on her tweet, she wrote, “Mommy shaming is real. But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans finally discovered that Khloe had chosen her big sister Kim as True’s godparent.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills— not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” Khloe explained, as per People. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”