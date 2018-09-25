Donald Trump Mocked On Twitter For ‘False Acquisitions’ Typo

It was hardly President Donald Trump’s first typo on Twitter, but some on social media appeared to have a great deal of fun with his latest digital misstep, this time while defending his embattled U.S. Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh on Monday.

In a tweet defending Kavanaugh, whose nomination has been rocked within the last week over two separate allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in high school and college, Trump appeared to type the word “acquisitions” instead of “accusations.”

“The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Acquisitions, the likes of which have never been seen before,” Trump’s original text on the tweet read. He appeared to capitalize “False Acquisitions” for emphasis, to boot.

The Huffington Post wrote that the president deleted the tweet in about 10 minutes and corrected the error.

The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

The website said that some social media hounds, though, were quick enough to take screenshots of it and there it took on a life of its own. Even Star Wars Mark Hamill got in on the fun.

False Acquisitions the likes of which have never been seen before the Russians helped me acquire the White House! ????????#PutinsPresidentialPick pic.twitter.com/wDQYzS1t9m — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2018

Accusation -vs- false acquisitions = MORON ACCUSATION = a charge of wrongdoing

Evidence confirms the accusations made against KAVANAUGH ACQUISITION = the act of acquiring something, acquisition of property

Russians used acquisitions of trump apartments in order to LAUNDER MONEY pic.twitter.com/8VjK5bUcVH — MICHAEL DOLLAR (@MICHAELDOLLAR) September 25, 2018

@HuffPost: Why is this FACTUAL tweet by Trump being made into a joke? If Judge Kavnaugh is nominated to the Scotus bench now, it's definitely a FALSE "ACQUISITION"! This should have been Gorsuch's turn, as Gorsuch falsely acquired MERRICK GARLAND'S seat! And America is watching! https://t.co/PVk2eztcE7 — Regi Baptiste (@BaptisteRegi) September 25, 2018

Trump's life is one big false acquisition. — #enemy of cruelty ????????️‍???????? (@thesappholove) September 25, 2018

Well, tRUmp should know. I mean, isn't a false acquisition when you "buy" something then never pay for it? Glad to see his minders are taking the night off and resting up for the approaching storm. — Rick Garber (@RickGarber1) September 25, 2018

Trump’s most famous Twitter error came in May 2017 when a partial tweet made its way online with the mysterious word “covfefe.”

“Despite the negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote on the Twitter post that remained up for several hours before it was taken down, according to USA Today. That was enough to make “covfefe” a trending topic on social media.

Some believed, according to USA Today, that the tweet may have been a followup to his previous tweet, in which he retweeted a Fox and Friends tweet citing an unnamed source who said, “Jared Kushner didn’t suggest Russian communications channel in meeting.” That was in connection with his son-in-law and advisor’s connection to the Russian collusion investigation.

President Donald Trump speaks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a meeting on the global drug problem Sept. 23. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Trump has been saying a lot more to defend Kavanaugh ahead of a hearing Thursday where the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear from him and his initial accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault while at a house party in high school, CNN wrote. After that charge, Deborah Ramirez claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a dorm party when they both attended Yale, the network added.

Kavanaugh has denied both allegations and has received support from Trump and the White House. Trump raised eyebrows with a tweet last week suggesting that Ford or her parents would have called authorities if the incident was “as bad as she says.”

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

That sparked a pushback from survivors of sexual violence while some Kavanaugh supporters like Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell distanced themselves from Trump’s social media comment, CNN noted.