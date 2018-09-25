Who Will Be Sent Home First On ‘DWTS’? Fans Weigh In

Dancing with the Stars has premiered its 27th season and fans are already buzzing on Twitter over their favorite celebrity performers and who they think will be sent home during the first eliminations.

It was a stellar first outing for many of the competitors, some of whom had never danced before and fulfilled a dream by appearing on the ABC dance competition series.

As in seasons past, it was the athletes who really stood out on the ballroom floor.

DeMarcus Ware and pro Lindsay Arnold performed a Cha Cha and were awarded 23 out of a possible 30 points for their efforts, putting them at the top of the leaderboard.

Fans believe that it was Ware that could take it all this season and Twitter was ablaze with their praise for the football pro.

“Saved the best for last,” said one fan.

Fans were also in awe of Danelle Umstead and pro Artem Chigvintsev. Umstead is a blind Paralympic alpine skier, who has earned three bronze medals at the Winter Paralympic Games with her husband, Rob. Their Foxtrot may have been shaky but they won the hearts of viewers by their complete trust in one another as Chigvintsev led Umstead effortlessly around the ballroom floor.

Saved the best for last. — Debbie (@st_wolverine) September 25, 2018

“WOW! My son & I cried and couldn’t believe what we saw. Danelle’s courage, dancing & smile blew us away. Beautiful spirit beyond inspirational,” admired another Twitter user.

W O W! My son & I cried and couldn’t believe what we saw. Danelle’s courage, dancing & smile blew us away. Beautiful spirit beyond inspirational #DWTS — Demitra Schoen (@DemitraSchoen) September 25, 2018

While fans were also wowed by the performances of Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke, singer Tinashe and pro Brandon Armstrong and Instagram influencer Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, there were some celebrities they were underwhelmed by as well, with a hint they could be the first to go.

Bachelorette star “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile and pro Jenna Johnson were given the lowest scores of the evening with a total of 14 total judges’ points out of 30. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tognoli tried to come up with some constructive criticism of his quickstep, but instead had some not-so-nice comments about his lack of dance moves.

Unless the fans can save him, Amabile just might be on the chopping block.

“There have been much worse dancers throughout the seasons, and Joe definitely was not the worst. The judges should have given him constructive criticism, instead of tearing him down,” said a Twitter user of The Bachelorette star’s first dance.

There have been much worse dancers throughout the seasons, and Joe definitely was not the worst. The judges should have given him constructive criticism, instead of tearing him down. Good Luck, Joe! @JoeAmabile — MAXINE P. SOSO (@MAXINEPSOSO) September 25, 2018

Also nabbing the lowest scores of the night were comedienne Nikki Glaser and pro Gleb Savchenko. Glaser noted she was terrified of dancing in public but wanted to prove she can take on the challenge of performing on the series. Tognoli said to the couple of their Salsa, “It wasn’t a total trainwreck.”

I think Nikki should have been dancing with Keo. She is too tall for Gleb which makes it awkward. #DWTS — Lori (@heyitsmyopinion) September 25, 2018

“I think Nikki should have been dancing with Keo. She is too tall for Gleb which makes it awkward” said one fan.

Could either Glaser or Amabile be sent home during the series’ first eliminations or will a surprise send-off happen to another star in their place?

The second part of the two-night Dancing with the Stars premiere airs September 25 on ABC.