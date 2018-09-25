‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recaps For Monday, September 24: Ridge Intervenes When Bill Blasts Katie For Wedding

Brooke and Ridge agree to be best man and matron of honor, Eric questions Ridge's motives, and Will gives his blessing for his mother's happiness.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, September 24 states that Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) told Will (Finnegan George) about their intentions to get married. Katie tearfully told the boy that even though Thorne will be his stepfather, Bill (Don Diamont) will always be his dad. According to She Knows Soaps, Will said that he liked Thorne and he wanted his mother to be happy.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) visited Bill in his office. She told him about Katie’s wedding plans for the following day. Bill was angry and said that Katie was making another impulsive decision. Brooke offered to speak to Katie and find out what her thought processes were about rushing the wedding. Later, Justin came into the office and told Bill that he still couldn’t find any dirt on the judge. B&B viewers will remember that it seems as if the judge has an exemplary record and that Justin hadn’t been able to find something to discredit or bribe him with. Bill decided to take things into his own hands.

Eric (John McCook), Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talked about Thorne and Katie’s sudden wedding plans. Ridge surmised that the judge would grant them custody thanks to their marriage. Eric questioned Ridge’s interest in the case and noted his son’s hatred for Bill. Ridge admitted to having a vendetta against the publishing tycoon.

Thorne joined them at Forrester Creations and told them that Will took the news well. He asked Ridge to be his best man and he accepted. Later, when Brook arrived, she agreed to be the matron of honor. She was displeased that everyone was in favor of Bill losing custody of his son.

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw that Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) called Ridge. He felt that Ridge was putting him in a difficult position. Ridge explained that Will would have a better life with Katie and Thorne. He asked the judge to rule in Katie’s favor again, according to Soap Central.

Realizing he must take matters into his own hands, Bill pays an unexpected visit to Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zlSzL3TWd6 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wD4kdKpJLD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 24, 2018

Bill rushed to Katie’s house and began blasting her about getting married to Thorne. Katie and Bill were arguing when Ridge arrived. Bill was not pleased that Ridge was there and ordered him out.

“You Forresters are like cockroaches! What the hell are you doing here?”

Bill and Ridge verbally sparred. Eventually, Ridge said that Katie and her son would become a Forrester and that she would be given sole custody of Will. Tune in to the latest Bold and the Beautiful, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.