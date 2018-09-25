Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Slept Together On The First Date, The Model Revealed

Yet they didn't properly celebrate his EGOT win!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hit it off so quickly that they “closed the deal” on their first date, the Daily Mail reported.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the model revealed she and Legend wasted no time and slept together on their first date.

The two met while shooting his ‘Stereo’ music video 11 years ago, and Teigen said they got along so well she gave it up on the very first night after going to one of his concerts.

“We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and then… yeah,” the mother-of-two said with a grin.

Teigen also revealed that she was being “a brat” that day because she was jealous of another girl who was on the set for the music video too.

“All of the guys around him were all pumping up this girl that was one of the lead video girls, and they were like ‘she’s so beautiful! Chrissy look, isn’t she beautiful?’ Honestly I was young, I was like 21… I was jealous, that’s it,” the Lip Sync Battle star said.

However, Teigen claimed she doesn’t get jealous anymore ever since they got married. The Hollywood power couple tied the knot in September 2013.

And even though they ditched the romance and went for it on the first date, Teigen said they barely celebrated after Legend won an Emmy two weeks ago for his producer role on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.’

The Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Emmy made him an official EGOT winner, as he already had a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony under his belt. The singer became only the 15th person ever (and both the second-youngest and second-fastest) to achieve this accolade.

When asked “how freaky” the two had gotten the night of the Emmys by one curious caller, Teigen said they kept it simple and celebrated by having In & Out burgers and chilling.

“What’s the lowest amount of freaky? I don’t wanna be like ‘we’re so relatable’ but yeah we didn’t do anything,” the star shrugged.

Teigen also starred in one of the best moments of the Emmys night, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, when she clapped back at a Twitter user who body-shamed her during the ceremony, asking if she was “pregnant again.”

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” the model said. The couple welcomed their second child, son Miles Theodore Stephens, in May.